Bottom Six Minutes 36: Habs lose on rare double review in OT

About 24 hours after losing to the Boston Bruins — thanks to the odd 8:30PM EST start time — the Montreal Canadiens were back in action on Thursday. Taking on the Chicago Blackhawks, and yet again missing bodies with the injury to Jake Allen and the suspension of Chris Wideman coming out of that Boston game, they were in tough yet again.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss a valiant Habs effort ending in an interesting overtime loss.

I tried out a new format for the podcast on this one, so if you’re interested in my live reaction to the double review of the overtime goal, you’re in luck! Rather than waiting for the game to end, I grabbed the mic with about four minutes to go in the third. I of course appreciate any feedback on how people feel about this format, as I’d love to make this content as enjoyable as possible in an effort to brighten up this season.

Your silver lining of the night goes to a certain Tsar by the name of Alexander Romanov.

Why in god's name does Romanov have to fight after a beautiful, clean hit like this. pic.twitter.com/OjbxPH5kxP — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 14, 2022

This hit is something he does often, giving streaking opponents on the outside just enough space to lull them into a false sense of security, before slamming that door shut with his shoulder. It was clean, hard, and the only shame in it was that he was forced to engage in a fight for a perfect body check. The Montreal blue line will not be a fun one to cross when the day comes that they’ll have Romanov and Kaiden Guhle waiting for opposing forwards to try and skate over it.

Click the play button below to check out the full new format attempt, and we will have a little break coming up, as the Habs won’t be back in action until Monday afternoon. It will be the battle for last place against the Arizona Coyotes, so take this time to buckle up for the biggest game of the year.