Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Sean Farrell is officially named to Team USA for the Beijing Olympics. [NHL.com]
- Growing up in St. Louis, Chris Wideman never skated on an outdoor rink. Montreal—and the pandemic—recently gave him that chance. [Montreal Gazette]
- ICYMI: Jake Allen will be out for a minimum of one week. [EOTP | Sportsnet]
- If the Habs had forgotten their struggles during the break, the Boston Bruins dealt them a brutal reminder. [The Athletic]
- In demoting Joel Armia and promoting Michael Pezzetta against the Bruins, did Dominique Ducharme sow the seeds of a meritocracy going forward? [Sportsnet]
- Nick Suzuki was Montreal’s only legitimate option for the All-Star Game. [The Hockey Writers]
- From playoff hero to executive: the career transition of Daniel Brière. [The Fourth Period]
- The Montreal Canadiens are the envy of half of the Eastern Conference—the bottom half. [A Winning Habit]
- With Bowen Byram out, could the Colorado Avalanche be interested in Brett Kulak as a temporary replacement? [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Gary Bettman and the NHL do not see an opportunity right now for a return to Quebec City. [TSN | La Presse]
- Chris Peters offers more information on Farrell and the rest of Team USA. [The Daily Faceoff]
- What the 2018 Team USA Olympians want to tell the 2022 class. [ESPN]
- Speaking of the Olympics, the Iowa Wild have signed Eric Staal to a PTO, a move ostensibly aimed at improving Staal’s fitness to improve his chances of making Team Canada. [Sportsnet]
- David Krejčí and Michael Frolík headline Czechia’s Olympic entry. Habs fans may recognize a few other names on the roster as well. [TSN]
- The NHL announces the rosters for the All-Star Game. [Sportsnet]
- “Perfect picture of a beer-leaguer”: Andrew Shaw’s Chicago Blackhawks legacy. [The Athletic]
- The death of Teddy Balkind may lead USA Hockey to mandate neck guards for all players under the age of 18. [The Daily Faceoff]
- Is this a good year to draft first overall? [La Presse]
- Kris Letang talks about the secrets to his longevity. [La Presse]
- Is there a relationship between age and faceoff proficiency? [Sportsnet]
- Patrik Laine has balanced a bounce-back season on the ice with personal grief off of it. [ESPN]
- Shayne Gostisbehere has revived his game in Arizona with the Coyotes. [The Hockey News]
