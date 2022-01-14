 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: From Beantown to Beijing for Sean Farrell

In today’s links, Sean Farrell makes Team USA, the Boston Bruins remind the Canadiens of their travails, and the NHL announces its All-Star Game rosters.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Sean Farrell is officially named to Team USA for the Beijing Olympics. [NHL.com]
  • Growing up in St. Louis, Chris Wideman never skated on an outdoor rink. Montreal—and the pandemic—recently gave him that chance. [Montreal Gazette]
  • ICYMI: Jake Allen will be out for a minimum of one week. [EOTP | Sportsnet]
  • If the Habs had forgotten their struggles during the break, the Boston Bruins dealt them a brutal reminder. [The Athletic]
  • In demoting Joel Armia and promoting Michael Pezzetta against the Bruins, did Dominique Ducharme sow the seeds of a meritocracy going forward? [Sportsnet]
  • Nick Suzuki was Montreal’s only legitimate option for the All-Star Game. [The Hockey Writers]
  • From playoff hero to executive: the career transition of Daniel Brière. [The Fourth Period]
  • The Montreal Canadiens are the envy of half of the Eastern Conference—the bottom half. [A Winning Habit]
  • With Bowen Byram out, could the Colorado Avalanche be interested in Brett Kulak as a temporary replacement? [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Gary Bettman and the NHL do not see an opportunity right now for a return to Quebec City. [TSN | La Presse]
  • Chris Peters offers more information on Farrell and the rest of Team USA. [The Daily Faceoff]
  • What the 2018 Team USA Olympians want to tell the 2022 class. [ESPN]
  • Speaking of the Olympics, the Iowa Wild have signed Eric Staal to a PTO, a move ostensibly aimed at improving Staal’s fitness to improve his chances of making Team Canada. [Sportsnet]
  • David Krejčí and Michael Frolík headline Czechia’s Olympic entry. Habs fans may recognize a few other names on the roster as well. [TSN]
  • The NHL announces the rosters for the All-Star Game. [Sportsnet]
  • “Perfect picture of a beer-leaguer”: Andrew Shaw’s Chicago Blackhawks legacy. [The Athletic]
  • The death of Teddy Balkind may lead USA Hockey to mandate neck guards for all players under the age of 18. [The Daily Faceoff]
  • Is this a good year to draft first overall? [La Presse]
  • Kris Letang talks about the secrets to his longevity. [La Presse]
  • Is there a relationship between age and faceoff proficiency? [Sportsnet]
  • Patrik Laine has balanced a bounce-back season on the ice with personal grief off of it. [ESPN]
  • Shayne Gostisbehere has revived his game in Arizona with the Coyotes. [The Hockey News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...