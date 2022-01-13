 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Blackhawks Top Six Minutes: A night of firsts

Jeff Petry had his long awaited first goal of the season as Montreal claimed their first point of the new year.

By Anton Rasegård
Pre-Game

  • What? We’re not even halfway through this season? Haven’t we suffered enough already?
  • Welcome to the Canadiens, Rem Pitlick!
  • Could we hope for a lethal brother combo in a few years?

First Period

  • Some of the boys are back: Privjet Romanov! Skol Scheuneman! Wagwan Jake Evans?
  • Speaking of Jakes’, Allen is out again with an injury.
  • Can’t blame him. If I was a Canadiens player, I’d want to be out and about too.
  • Annnnd Dominik Kubalik scored. Should Montembeault have held on to that? Mmmaybe it’s Maybelline.
  • Monty’s had a fine period otherwise.
  • We are fifteen minutes in and the Habs are still to register a shot on goal. Oh wait, I saw one!
  • Cole Caufield almost doubled his scoring tally for the season. Managed to draw a penalty in the process though!

Second Period

  • Nice to see more energy to start the second period for our Habs.
  • The power play remains a lame duck though.
  • OH MY GOD! DID I PICK A GOOD GAME TO TSM?
  • JEFF PETRY HAS FINALLY SCORED AGAIN!
  • The Canadiens have tied it and Petry scores his first goal in what seems like a decade but is actually just about eight months.
  • Could there actually be a point to be had tonight?
  • It would be the first point of 2022.
  • Romanov hitting people is the only highlight we need in 2022. Utter perfection.
  • And he got an instigator penalty on the Carpenter in the opposing team.
  • A power play goal. Oh for Pete’s sake!
  • Mike Hoffman from Cole Caufield. See, you can do it boys. You’re not as inept as the current standings show.
  • Could I actually be awarded with a win for staying up between 2.30 and 5.30 AM on a Thursday night?

Third Period

  • Yeah well. You can’t have a clean power play and a clean penalty kill in the same game now, can you?
  • Patrick Kane ties it up about five seconds into a Chicago man advantage. Right through Monty’s five-hole.
  • That should NOT be a goal in the National Hockey League.
  • But hey, it’s still anyone’s game with 16 minutes left!
  • Montembeault has a tendency to save difficult shots but then let in the easy ones. This time he stopped Caufield’s older brother Alex DeBrincat from getting a potential game-winner.
  • Montreal survives a late penalty kill to secure the point.

Overtime

  • Suzuki just drew past the entire population of Chicago, but Fleury denied him.
  • Chicago end the game in the most ludicrous way possible.
  • Hoffman crashes into his own netminder, fiercely trying to help Monty deny a Chicago goal. The net, the goalie and the attacker all join Hoffman in a pile on the ice.
  • A pile on the ice. Isn’t that just a fitting end to a Montreal game this season?
  • Welp, was there an offside prior to the “goal”?
  • The referees say “bah mais non”.
  • Bonne nuit, Montréal.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) This is step number one to becoming a hockey coach

2) No hassel on that Hoff shot

1) And he never played defence again

