Canadiens @ Blackhawks Top Six Minutes: A night of firsts

Pre-Game
- What? We’re not even halfway through this season? Haven’t we suffered enough already?
- Welcome to the Canadiens, Rem Pitlick!
- Could we hope for a lethal brother combo in a few years?
First Period
- Some of the boys are back: Privjet Romanov! Skol Scheuneman! Wagwan Jake Evans?
- Speaking of Jakes’, Allen is out again with an injury.
- Can’t blame him. If I was a Canadiens player, I’d want to be out and about too.
- Annnnd Dominik Kubalik scored. Should Montembeault have held on to that? Mmmaybe it’s Maybelline.
- Monty’s had a fine period otherwise.
- We are fifteen minutes in and the Habs are still to register a shot on goal. Oh wait, I saw one!
- Cole Caufield almost doubled his scoring tally for the season. Managed to draw a penalty in the process though!
Second Period
- Nice to see more energy to start the second period for our Habs.
- The power play remains a lame duck though.
- OH MY GOD! DID I PICK A GOOD GAME TO TSM?
- JEFF PETRY HAS FINALLY SCORED AGAIN!
- The Canadiens have tied it and Petry scores his first goal in what seems like a decade but is actually just about eight months.
- Could there actually be a point to be had tonight?
- It would be the first point of 2022.
- Romanov hitting people is the only highlight we need in 2022. Utter perfection.
Alexander Romanov just SMOKED Sam Lafferty pic.twitter.com/VDzpgkkcM8— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 14, 2022
- And he got an instigator penalty on the Carpenter in the opposing team.
- A power play goal. Oh for Pete’s sake!
- Mike Hoffman from Cole Caufield. See, you can do it boys. You’re not as inept as the current standings show.
- Could I actually be awarded with a win for staying up between 2.30 and 5.30 AM on a Thursday night?
Third Period
- Yeah well. You can’t have a clean power play and a clean penalty kill in the same game now, can you?
- Patrick Kane ties it up about five seconds into a Chicago man advantage. Right through Monty’s five-hole.
- That should NOT be a goal in the National Hockey League.
- But hey, it’s still anyone’s game with 16 minutes left!
- Montembeault has a tendency to save difficult shots but then let in the easy ones. This time he stopped Caufield’s older brother Alex DeBrincat from getting a potential game-winner.
- Montreal survives a late penalty kill to secure the point.
Overtime
- Suzuki just drew past the entire population of Chicago, but Fleury denied him.
- Chicago end the game in the most ludicrous way possible.
- Hoffman crashes into his own netminder, fiercely trying to help Monty deny a Chicago goal. The net, the goalie and the attacker all join Hoffman in a pile on the ice.
- A pile on the ice. Isn’t that just a fitting end to a Montreal game this season?
- Welp, was there an offside prior to the “goal”?
- The referees say “bah mais non”.
- Bonne nuit, Montréal.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) This is step number one to becoming a hockey coach
2) No hassel on that Hoff shot
1) And he never played defence again
