Nick Suzuki will be the Montreal Canadiens’ All-Star representative

The NHL has announced its 2022 NHL All-Stars, and the Montreal Canadiens will be represented by Nick Suzuki at All-Star Weekend, which runs from February 4 to 5.

Suzuki leads the team in points this season, with 19 in 35 games. He’s tied for the Habs’ lead in both goals and assists in his third season in the NHL. That slightly better than half-a-point-per-game pace is far from what anyone expected following a season with 41 points in 56 games and then 16 points in 22 playoff contests, but offensive struggles have hit every member of the Canadiens this season.

Suzuki will play for the Atlantic Division’s three-on-three team with the likes of Auston Matthews, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Victor Hedman. We can also expect to see him in several events in the Skills Competition that takes place the night before the all-star tournament.

See the full rosters of the four divisional teams here.