Canadiens @ Blackhawks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal has scrounged up enough players for s full lineup as they return to play.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Chicago Blackhawks

How to watch

Start time: 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Blackhawks region: NBC Sports Chicago
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Not long into their first game back from a long break that was supposed to restore much of the lineup for the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Allen went down with an injury on the first goal of the game that indirectly led to a second mere moments later. With that, the game was essentially over for a team averaging just slightly more than two goals per game, and they’ll have to continue on their road trip without Allen’s services.

Tonight, it’s Samuel Montembeault who gets a second straight appearance behind a modified group of skaters. Chris Wideman has been suspended, and Cedric Paquette injured, so Corey Schueneman draws in on defence, while Rem Pitlick dresses for his first game with his new team. The returns of Jake Evans and Alexander Romanov after the two were held out of the lineup in Boston spell Lukas Vejdemo and Sami Niku from the formation for this game.

The Blackhawks have a new face of their own in the lineup with Lukas Reichel, a first-round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, slotting in not to a depth role to get his bearings in the top league, but onto a line with Patrick Kane to show off his offensive talents. The Canadiens had a first NHL goal against them rescinded after last night’s game as Urho Vaakanainen’s marker was credited to someone else instead. Can the Habs dodge another first goal from a rookie opponent tonight?

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jake Evans
Rem Pitlick Christian Dvorak Jonathan Drouin
Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield
Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Ben Chiarot David Savard
Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brandon Hagel Lukas Reichel Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat Jonathan Toews Dominik Kubalik
Sam Lafferty Henrik Borgstrom Philipp Kurashev
Jujhar Khaira Ryan Carpenter MacKenzie Entwistle

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Calvin de Haan Connor Murphy
Riley Stillman Jakub Galvas
Erik Gustafsson Caleb Jones

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Marc-Andre Fleury Kevin Lankinen

