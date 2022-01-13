Canadiens @ Blackhawks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Blackhawks region: NBC Sports Chicago

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Not long into their first game back from a long break that was supposed to restore much of the lineup for the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Allen went down with an injury on the first goal of the game that indirectly led to a second mere moments later. With that, the game was essentially over for a team averaging just slightly more than two goals per game, and they’ll have to continue on their road trip without Allen’s services.

Tonight, it’s Samuel Montembeault who gets a second straight appearance behind a modified group of skaters. Chris Wideman has been suspended, and Cedric Paquette injured, so Corey Schueneman draws in on defence, while Rem Pitlick dresses for his first game with his new team. The returns of Jake Evans and Alexander Romanov after the two were held out of the lineup in Boston spell Lukas Vejdemo and Sami Niku from the formation for this game.

The Blackhawks have a new face of their own in the lineup with Lukas Reichel, a first-round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, slotting in not to a depth role to get his bearings in the top league, but onto a line with Patrick Kane to show off his offensive talents. The Canadiens had a first NHL goal against them rescinded after last night’s game as Urho Vaakanainen’s marker was credited to someone else instead. Can the Habs dodge another first goal from a rookie opponent tonight?

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jake Evans Rem Pitlick Christian Dvorak Jonathan Drouin Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brandon Hagel Lukas Reichel Patrick Kane Alex DeBrincat Jonathan Toews Dominik Kubalik Sam Lafferty Henrik Borgstrom Philipp Kurashev Jujhar Khaira Ryan Carpenter MacKenzie Entwistle

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Calvin de Haan Connor Murphy Riley Stillman Jakub Galvas Erik Gustafsson Caleb Jones