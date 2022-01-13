Bottom Six Minutes 35: Habs literally butt heads with the Bruins

After a nearly two-week long hiatus, the Montreal Canadiens were back in action on Wednesday night, hosted by the Boston Bruins. The talk of the town in Montreal of late has been focused on the General Manager search, and many fans — myself included — almost forgot that there are still quite a few games to be played in this season.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss the Habs also seeming to forget they were supposed to play.

Montreal actually looked pretty decent for the first half of the first period, after which they looked every bit like a team that had barely been skating for two weeks. Brad Marchand absolutely torched them in the first 40 minutes, and there was no recovery in store as they’d drop a 5-1 decision.

To make matters worse, they may be losing some more bodies after this game. Jake Allen started, but had to leave late in the first with an apparent lower-body injury. He looked to be moving gingerly in his crease, and the decision to pull him was made during a TV timeout after he allowed a second Marchand goal in 16 seconds. He may be headed back on the shelf for an undetermined period of time.

And then you have this from Chris Wideman.

Chris Wideman is going to hear from the league about this one. pic.twitter.com/fyOwG8xY24 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 13, 2022

Not even the UFC permits head butts, so regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, I would expect that Wideman will sit a game or two for this. The refs didn’t call it presumably due to the chaos of that scrum, but it was incredibly easy to catch on replay. I’d be shocked if the DoPS doesn’t do anything about this one.

All that being said, your silver lining of the night is Michael Pezzetta. Not only did he score the lone goal for the Habs, he was highly entertaining all night. He’s taking this season as his shot to stay in the NHL, and frankly I’m wondering more and more each day if the Habs shouldn’t consider him as a long term option for them in the bottom-six. If he keeps getting better, it could be a real possibility.

Click the play button below for my full thoughts, and there is no two-week break this time around, as I’ll be right back with another episode after tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.