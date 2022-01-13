 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Ben Chiarot remains one of the hottest UFAs

In today’s links, Chiarot’s trade value, Rem Pitlick joins the bleu-blanc-rouge, Wideman’s funny encounter at an outdoor rink, both Sabres goalies out of commission, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: DEC 09 Blackhawks at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • If the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to strengthen their defence, they should look no further than Ben Chiarot. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Skating on an outdoor rink in Montreal, Chris Wideman was approached by a kid asking, “You’re pretty good, where do you play?” [TSN]
  • Devante Smith-Pelly played his first game in a Laval Rocket uniform on Wednesday. [RDS]
  • The Canadiens claimed Minnesota Wild forward Rem Pitlick off waivers on Wednesday. [EOTP]
  • Welcome to Laval, Cam!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • New investigations involving Evander Kane will likely mean no short-term signings. [Sportsnet]
  • The latest on the Canadian men's and women’s teams heading to the Beijing Olympics. [CBC]
  • Hockey PEI lifted the recent suspension given to a player who criticized the handling of a racist incident against his teammate. [The Hockey News]
  • The NHL trade deadline could be headlined by blueliners. [TSN]
  • Both Buffalo Sabres goaltenders, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban, were injured in the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and will be out long term. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...