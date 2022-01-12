 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Jake Allen out another eight weeks with a lower-body injury

The goaltender was struggling with his lateral movement in the first period versus Boston.

Montreal Canadiens v Boston Bruins Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

UPDATE: The injury is now expected to keep Jake Allen out of action for the next eight weeks.

UPDATE: It appears to be a moderate injury for Jake Allen, who will miss at least a week of action.

Jake Allen didn’t look comfortable after allowing the opening goal of the game in Boston, and quickly surrendered a second moments later. During the TV timeout following the offensive outburst, Allen spoke with the trainer, and left for the dressing room. The team has announced he won’t be returning to the game.

This was Allen’s first time taking the crease since December 14, following the various postponements and a stint in the COVID protocol. The Canadiens were hoping he could stabilize the team with a regular presence in goal as the team slowly gets healthy again.

The Canadiens have a busy schedule right off the bat as they get back into action, including another game tomorrow night in Chicago. We’ll wait to see what the plan is, but it’s likely a recall will be coming to have someone join Samuel Montembeault for the game versus the Blackhawks.

