[Injury Report] Jake Allen out another eight weeks with a lower-body injury

UPDATE: The injury is now expected to keep Jake Allen out of action for the next eight weeks.

Jake Allen out eight weeks, lower-body injury per Canadiens. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 21, 2022

UPDATE: It appears to be a moderate injury for Jake Allen, who will miss at least a week of action.

Dom Ducharme says Jake Allen out at least a week — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 13, 2022

Jake Allen didn’t look comfortable after allowing the opening goal of the game in Boston, and quickly surrendered a second moments later. During the TV timeout following the offensive outburst, Allen spoke with the trainer, and left for the dressing room. The team has announced he won’t be returning to the game.

Jake Allen ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Jake Allen will not return tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 13, 2022

This was Allen’s first time taking the crease since December 14, following the various postponements and a stint in the COVID protocol. The Canadiens were hoping he could stabilize the team with a regular presence in goal as the team slowly gets healthy again.

The Canadiens have a busy schedule right off the bat as they get back into action, including another game tomorrow night in Chicago. We’ll wait to see what the plan is, but it’s likely a recall will be coming to have someone join Samuel Montembeault for the game versus the Blackhawks.