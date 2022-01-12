Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: Life is Pain

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period

Rask is back, the Habs are back, and I’m just hoping that it won’t be an utter disaster. That feels like it might be a bit much to hope.

Huh, this is a decent start!

I will say, for a team that keeps losing, they LOOK more engaged and decent than one might expect.

Drouin with a great shift there on that two-on-almost one.

I just wanna say, bless Artturi Lehkonen.

Oh Jeff. Why. On the other hand. That also should have been a penalty for Boston.

Oh. That’s why. better the penalty than a goal.

That was a nice block from Paquette, and a good kill overall!

It had to be Marchand, didn’t it. Poor Allen.

See...this is more how I expected the game to go. Marchand AGAIN. Why.

Oh and to add insult to injury, Allen is out.

Please stop pushing players into your own goalie

Poor Montembeault.

Poor US. Is it too early to start drinking?

Second Period

Drouin looked good there!

Good shift there from the worst power play in the league. Aaaaand then it was all downhill from there.

Another good shift from Drouin, and then again it all went down hill from there.

I’m gonna go break out the mead.

That’s...a very weak penalty against Chiarot.

See now, that’s the Jeff Petry we’d come to expect in days of old.

At least the penalty kill was better than the power play. Not that that is saying much.

PEZZZ!!!!!!!!!!! (Also, great work from Suzuki prior to that.)

It was a beautiful shot too.

Ahahaha Pezzetta the newest Hab in the role of “who is gonna piss off the Bruins most?”

I would like Drouin to get a goal.

OH WOW THAT WAS SO CLOSE, WHY DO THE HOCKEY GODS HATE THE HABS.

Well, that was a better period than I was anticipating, all things considered.

Third Period

Well. Lehkonene is not the guy you’d expect to be involved in that scuffle. But good on him.

Would it really be a Habs/Bruins game if there wasn’t at least one over full penalty box?

Sigh.

Drouin has had some very good shifts this game. Nothing has come of them, but they’ve happened.

Montembeault has made some good saves too. Like, really trying to avoid thinking of ANOTHER loss here. It’s that or far too much sorrow, so lets go with the teeny bright spots.

Well then. That was unexpected. Cranky goings on in a lopsided game between the Bruins and the Habs. She said not at all sarcastically.

Oh yeah!! Vejdemo is playing! Totally forgot about that.

Sorry guys, I’m all out of interesting things to say about this team and season.

Habs lose 5-1.

EOTP 3 Stars

