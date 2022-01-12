 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield thinks he can learn from this season

In today’s links, Caufield won’t let a tough season discourage him, Jeff Petry values the unexpected break that he received, and the NHL faces another lawsuit.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Cole Caufield is navigating this season with some help from his old teammate Jack Hughes. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • The roster logistics of the impending return to action will make GM candidate John Sedgwick one busy man. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadiens are reportedly still in “round 1” of GM interviews. [TSN]
  • Jeff Petry says that the break was a timely one for him. [Montreal Gazette]
  • “You never know if it’s your last chance.” Laurent Dauphin talks about his unexpected stint with the Habs. [La Presse]
  • Dauphin was named specifically as one who impressed by Dominique Ducharme as the head coach continued to challenge his youth. [RDS]
  • Is Sean Farrell Beijing-bound as part of Team USA? [A Winning Habit]
  • The Kitchener Rangers posted a thank you to Arber Xhekaj as he departs for the Hamilton Bulldogs. [Kitchener Rangers]
  • Xhekaj, who was born in Hamilton and played youth hockey in the city, talked about being back home and earning a contract with the Canadiens. [CHCH]
  • Seven Habs who could be moved at the Trade Deadline. [Daily Hive]
  • The Habs may be poised to lose considerable gate revenues if limitations on public gathering sizes in the province of Quebec continue through February. [TVA Sports]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Two former NHL off-ice officials allege in a newly filed lawsuit that they were fired for reporting a colleague who used racist and sexually charged language for years while working for the league. [TSN]
  • The Edmonton Oilers are making a serious bid to acquire Evander Kane. [32 Thoughts]
  • Otherwise though, GM Ken Holland does not seem eager to make changes in the room or behind the bench. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms on Tuesday with defenseman Jon Merrill on a three-year contract extension with an average cap hit of $1.2 million per annum. [TSN]
  • The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Tuukka Rask for the remainder of the season. [TSN]
  • Hockey Canada announces the 2022 women’s Olympic team. [Sportsnet]
  • Does Thomas Chabot have a bad contract? Logan Couture? Tyler Seguin? [The Athletic]
  • A year into his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, GM Ron Hextall talks about staving off a rebuild. [The Athletic]
  • Meanwhile, Bobby Clarke had some harsh words to say about Hextall’s stint as Philadelphia Flyers GM. [The Hockey News]
  • Jack Eichel has resumed skating with his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights. [NHL.com]
  • Jonathan Huberdeau is playing the best hockey of his life. [The Hockey News]
  • The Hockey News announces their annual 100-person listing of the top powerbrokers and influencers in the game. [The Hockey News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...