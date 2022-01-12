Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Cole Caufield is navigating this season with some help from his old teammate Jack Hughes. [ProHockeyTalk]
- The roster logistics of the impending return to action will make GM candidate John Sedgwick one busy man. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadiens are reportedly still in “round 1” of GM interviews. [TSN]
- Jeff Petry says that the break was a timely one for him. [Montreal Gazette]
- “You never know if it’s your last chance.” Laurent Dauphin talks about his unexpected stint with the Habs. [La Presse]
- Dauphin was named specifically as one who impressed by Dominique Ducharme as the head coach continued to challenge his youth. [RDS]
- Is Sean Farrell Beijing-bound as part of Team USA? [A Winning Habit]
- The Kitchener Rangers posted a thank you to Arber Xhekaj as he departs for the Hamilton Bulldogs. [Kitchener Rangers]
- Xhekaj, who was born in Hamilton and played youth hockey in the city, talked about being back home and earning a contract with the Canadiens. [CHCH]
- Seven Habs who could be moved at the Trade Deadline. [Daily Hive]
- The Habs may be poised to lose considerable gate revenues if limitations on public gathering sizes in the province of Quebec continue through February. [TVA Sports]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Two former NHL off-ice officials allege in a newly filed lawsuit that they were fired for reporting a colleague who used racist and sexually charged language for years while working for the league. [TSN]
- The Edmonton Oilers are making a serious bid to acquire Evander Kane. [32 Thoughts]
- Otherwise though, GM Ken Holland does not seem eager to make changes in the room or behind the bench. [ProHockeyTalk]
- The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms on Tuesday with defenseman Jon Merrill on a three-year contract extension with an average cap hit of $1.2 million per annum. [TSN]
- The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Tuukka Rask for the remainder of the season. [TSN]
- Hockey Canada announces the 2022 women’s Olympic team. [Sportsnet]
- Does Thomas Chabot have a bad contract? Logan Couture? Tyler Seguin? [The Athletic]
- A year into his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, GM Ron Hextall talks about staving off a rebuild. [The Athletic]
- Meanwhile, Bobby Clarke had some harsh words to say about Hextall’s stint as Philadelphia Flyers GM. [The Hockey News]
- Jack Eichel has resumed skating with his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights. [NHL.com]
- Jonathan Huberdeau is playing the best hockey of his life. [The Hockey News]
- The Hockey News announces their annual 100-person listing of the top powerbrokers and influencers in the game. [The Hockey News]
