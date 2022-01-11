 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: A Learning Experience

Caufield is learning many lessons in this rough year, Malkin’s return, Mark Giordano’s future, more COVID related cancellations, and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: DEC 16 Flyers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Cole Caufield’s first season has been one of learning, off the ice as well as on, including some lessons from former linemate Jack Hughes. [Sportsnet]
  • The Habs are undoubtedly having a rough season, but their inadvertent break thanks to COVID, might help them recapture their love for the game, even if it doesn’t necessarily change the outcome of the season. [The Athletic]
  • Has the fact that the Habs’ season is well and truly lost changed the way the team is handling Carey Price’s injury? [TSN]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Today’s game between the Hurricanes an Flyers has been postponed due to COVID issues for the Flyers. [NHL]
  • Zach Fucale’s road to the NHL has been a long and winding one. [The Athletic]
  • We know that the Kings hired Marc Bergevin as a senior advisor. What is not clear is why. [The Athletic]
  • Evgeni Malkin could finally make his season debut today. [TSN]
  • Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnon headline a deep list of Hart Trophy candidates not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The NHLPA has reportedly filed a grievance on Evander Kane’s behalf. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports |
  • Ritch Winter says he could see Mark Giordano returning to the Flames, and shares where his thoughts are in regards to Andrew Mangiapane. [Sportsnet]
  • The Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL had a rainbow on their ice for Hockey is for Everyone night. [NBC Sports]
  • Omicron has execs worried about the long term impact of attendance. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...