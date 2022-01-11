Tuesday Habs Headlines: A Learning Experience

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Cole Caufield’s first season has been one of learning, off the ice as well as on, including some lessons from former linemate Jack Hughes. [Sportsnet]
- The Habs are undoubtedly having a rough season, but their inadvertent break thanks to COVID, might help them recapture their love for the game, even if it doesn’t necessarily change the outcome of the season. [The Athletic]
- Has the fact that the Habs’ season is well and truly lost changed the way the team is handling Carey Price’s injury? [TSN]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Today’s game between the Hurricanes an Flyers has been postponed due to COVID issues for the Flyers. [NHL]
- Zach Fucale’s road to the NHL has been a long and winding one. [The Athletic]
- We know that the Kings hired Marc Bergevin as a senior advisor. What is not clear is why. [The Athletic]
- Evgeni Malkin could finally make his season debut today. [TSN]
- Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnon headline a deep list of Hart Trophy candidates not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. [Yahoo Sports]
- The NHLPA has reportedly filed a grievance on Evander Kane’s behalf. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports |
- Ritch Winter says he could see Mark Giordano returning to the Flames, and shares where his thoughts are in regards to Andrew Mangiapane. [Sportsnet]
- The Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL had a rainbow on their ice for Hockey is for Everyone night. [NBC Sports]
- Omicron has execs worried about the long term impact of attendance. [The Athletic]
