Monday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin holding strong in a turbulent season

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Despite the Habs' difficult start, Jonathan Drouin is meeting expectations and is on par for a 50-point season. [Montreal Gazette]
- Discussing the possibility of a full 82-game NHL season and if the Habs will be playing their home games somewhere other than the Bell Centre. [Montreal Gazette]
- Eight Habs exited Covid protocol and joined Sunday’s practice, along with four injured players in no-contact jerseys, and an update on Carey Price. [NHL]
- Fresh out of protocol, Jake Allen talks about what it will take for the team to get back into building a winning culture. [TSN]
- Joel Edmundson’s father, who was battling lung cancer, passed away at the age of 61. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Looking at the major factors that separate the Edmonton Oilers from the league’s most successful teams. [Oilers Nation]
- Craig Button looks at what went wrong in the final 20 minutes that made the Toronto Maple Leafs lose their three-goal lead — and the game — to the Colorado Avalanche. [TSN]
- The NHL postponed two games that were scheduled for January 10, making it 103 games postponed so far this season to 103. [NHL]
- Marc-Andre Fleury ladies and gentlemen!
