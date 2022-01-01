 clock menu more-arrow no yes
[Injury Report] Cedric Paquette is out for the game

The forward took a check to the head in the first period.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Early in the first period versus the Florida Panthers, Cedric Paquette was hit high right in front of his net and went down to the ice. The trainer escorted him to the bench and then the dressing room. The Montreal Canadiens have now announced he won’t return to the game.

Montreal began the game with just 11 forwards as the team is dealing with a COVID outbreak on top of their rash of injuries. That number was dropped to 10 with Paquette playing just one minute of action in the first and a few shifts following the intermission.

The Canadiens will have 10 days off between the end of this game and the start of their next one on January 12, so hopefully there will be several players ready to return by then.

