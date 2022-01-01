Rocket @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: A valiant effort from the AHL team

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Welcome to the first game of 2022!

First Period:

Cam Hillis makes his NHL debut tonight, it is the 253 debutant fro Montreal Canadiens this season... or at least it feels that way.

It took 32 seconds, 1-0 Florida.

Paquette gets knocked down by Bennet, with a shoulder to the chin. No call.

Drouin scores, on Montreals first shot, 1-1! Niku and Savard with the assists.

Fight, oh my.... why?

Montembeault with a great double save.

Vejdemo on the 2-on-1, shoots but no goal.

Power Kill™️ - if that exist in a game like this...

Pezzetta with a between the legs move, unfortunately Bobrovski saves.

Montembeault keeps Montreal level with a great save in the last minute.

Second Period:

Savard to the box for a hooking call on Huberdeau.

Penalty killed.

Another minor for Savard.

Suzuki draws a penalty, Ekblad to the box. 4-on-4 hockey.

Suzuki scores!!! 2-1 good guys. Ylönen with his first NHL assist.

Another between the legs move, but no go for Marchment.

Schueneman to the box, Barkov scores, 2-2.

Vatrano from Reinhart, and its 3-2 Florida.

High sticking penalty for Clauge, box play for Montreal.

Suzuki with a breakaway, no goal. Just like with Caufields breakaway a couple of minutes earlier, the refs didn’t see a thing.

Third Period:

It only took 15 seconds in this period, 4-2.

Love how they call everything fro Florida. Savard goes for slashing.

What a move from Drouin on the delayed penalty, power play to Montreal.

Ylönen, the number of variants of his name throughout this broadcast is astounding - and none of them is the right one.

Duclair with a breakaway, hits the post. Florida still up by two.

Vejdemo should have had more NHL games in on his CV than he has so far.

Paquette out for the rest of the game, and at the same time Florida scores.

