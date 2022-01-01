Canadiens add Alexander Romanov, Jake Evans to COVID protocol

The Montreal Canadiens have added yet another two players to the COVID protocol list, as they will be without the services of both Alexander Romanov and Jake Evans today against the Florida Panthers.

Jake Evans et Alexander Romanov ont été placés sur la liste du protocole COVID-19 de la LNH.https://t.co/n8A1vBDLYY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 1, 2022

This now makes 16 players in the protocol for Montreal, as they can’t seem to get any sort of luck in avoiding the virus. The proximity of these two new additions to others on the team suggests that there could be more to come, and luckily the Habs will be on a break until January 12 after today’s game.

Assuming Brendan Gallagher is not playing, which seems likely to be the case, the Habs will only have 18 players available for their game at 1PM Eastern time. It seems absurd that this game would be permitted to go on given the circumstances, so stay tuned to see if the league decides to step in and postpone the game.