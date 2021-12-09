Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Top Six Minutes: Montreal can’t stop Fleury’s magical moment

Pre-Game Thoughts
- I am forever grateful to have Mike Johnson on the call for many of these games, at least they lose with great insight and analysis!
- Marc-Andre Fleury, after getting shown up in the playoffs has a chance for his 500th career win...He’s getting a shutout isn’t he?
- I feel like we’re going to somehow get a Jesse Ylönen point tonight, at least I hope so.
First Period
- Did they say there’s someone named Josiah playing tonight?
- When the hell did Erik Gustafsson end up in Chicago?
- Great work by Larry Dolphins to draw the penalty in the offensive zone!
- Well that power play started well, and then it went full Habs.
- And you never go full Habs on the power play.
- TSN just showed a graphic with all the Habs injuries on it, and now I need a stiff drink.
- Good to see Andrew Shaw at the Bell Centre, I hope he’s doing well in retirement.
- Jake Allen with the most blatant display of tanking I have ever seen, and then he makes a bonkers save anyways!
- Aw Patrick Kane is complaining about a non-call, allow me to find my tiny violin.
- Well, they’re not losing at least?
Second Period
- Do you think it bothers Seth Jones to know he’s scored less goals this year than Ben Chiarot?
- Big fan of the work Ryan Poehling and Artturi Lehkonen do every night.
- I’m glad he’s okay now, but Kirby Dach slow-mo falling to the ice after being hit by his own teammate was hilarious.
- Jake Allen remains good as hell.
- Is the Habs penalty kill good now??
- This game however is absolutely tank-tastic!
- Oh Pezzetta that was almost perfect, stupid Fleury.
- Of course I jinxed the penalty kill.
- Well, at least they’re only losing by one?
Third Period
- Time to play a fun game, can I take the dog out to use the bathroom and miss nothing?
- Apropos of nothing, neon shirt guy behind the net is still the worst.
- Have the Habs considered making Fleury score on himself like he did in the playoffs?
- It turns out I can miss something while taking the dog out, and it was the Habs almost scoring.
- Broadcast mentions Cedric Paquette is without a point this year, so why the hell is he playing centre instead of Evans or Poehling?
- Of course it takes one turnover and that’s probably all she wrote for the night.
- Alexander Romanov who has played so well this year, with one of the worst turnovers I’ve seen this year.
- Somehow the Habs hemmed the Hawks in for nearly two minutes, and still surrender a breakaway to Patrick Kane, it’s truly impressive tanking.
- Net empty, but I’m not getting my hopes up folks.
- I swear to god I was joking when I said Fleury was going to get a shutout tonight.
- Fans are cheering for the opposing goalie, this might actually be the new low.
- The tank rolls on to St. Louis on Saturday.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Indeed it was
2) That was some turrible hockey
1) Did you at least put $10 on this result?
