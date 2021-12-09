 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price skates in full goalie gear

In today’s links, Price skates in full goalie equipment since returning in November, 100 points for Suzuki, Chiarot atop the trade bait board, the amazing Zegras assist, and more.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • One step closer — on Wednesday, Carey Price skated in full goalie gear for the first time since re-joining the team in November. [Sportsnet]
  • According to Forbes magazine, the Canadiens remain the third-most valuable NHL franchise. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Current front-runners for the Canadiens GM position. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jake Allen admires Marc-André Fleury for nearing the 500 victories mark. He just hopes it won’t happen on Thursday. [RDS]
  • Ben Chiarot was listed atop the first TSN Hockey Trade Bait board of the 2021-22 season. [TSN]
  • That’s 100 points for Nick Suzuki already!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck continues the fight to make goaltender interference more black and white. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL referees are in need of sharper officiating. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Team Canada men’s 2022 Winter Olympic hockey roster projection. [NBC Sports]
  • Chicago Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday after being taken off the ice on a stretcher following a hit by New York Rangers Jacob Trouba during Tuesday’s matchup. [NHL]
  • Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras wasn’t the only one amazed by his Michigan pass that resulted in an incredible goal. [NHL]

