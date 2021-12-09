Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price skates in full goalie gear

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- One step closer — on Wednesday, Carey Price skated in full goalie gear for the first time since re-joining the team in November. [Sportsnet]
- According to Forbes magazine, the Canadiens remain the third-most valuable NHL franchise. [Montreal Gazette]
- Current front-runners for the Canadiens GM position. [The Hockey Writers]
- Jake Allen admires Marc-André Fleury for nearing the 500 victories mark. He just hopes it won’t happen on Thursday. [RDS]
- Ben Chiarot was listed atop the first TSN Hockey Trade Bait board of the 2021-22 season. [TSN]
- That’s 100 points for Nick Suzuki already!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck continues the fight to make goaltender interference more black and white. [Sportsnet]
- NHL referees are in need of sharper officiating. [The Hockey Writers]
- Team Canada men’s 2022 Winter Olympic hockey roster projection. [NBC Sports]
- Chicago Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday after being taken off the ice on a stretcher following a hit by New York Rangers Jacob Trouba during Tuesday’s matchup. [NHL]
- Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras wasn’t the only one amazed by his Michigan pass that resulted in an incredible goal. [NHL]
Loading comments...