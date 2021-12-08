Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Bob Gainey will be helping Jeff Gorton in the search for the Canadiens’ next general manager. [Montreal Gazette]
- A look at Gainey’s legacy so far. [Peterborough Petes]
- Should Ben Chiarot be a target for the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline? [The Hockey Writers]
- Less than two months from the start of the Winter Olympics, it’s becoming more unlikely that Carey Price will be named to Team Canada’s roster. [Sportsnet]
- Peter Abbandonato of the Lions de Trois-Rivières has been named the ECHL player of the week. [ECHL]
Around the league and elsewhere
- China will be staying in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament after all. [TSN]
- Some NHL players are considering not going to China for the Games. [TSN]
- The owner of the Vancouver Canucks hasn’t spoken to Marc Bergevin about the vacant general manager position. [TSN]
- Jason Spezza has been suspended six games, pending his appeal, for kneeing Neal Pionk. [NHL]
- Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano pulled off hockey’s equivalent of the alley-oop dunk last night. [Sportsnet]
