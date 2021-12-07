[Injury Report] Christian Dvorak is done for the night

Christian Dvorak went down awkwardly along the boards in a game with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Montreal Canadiens have announced that he won’t return to the game.

Christian Dvorak ne reviendra pas dans le match de ce soir.



Christian Dvorak won't return to the game tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2021

He’s the latest player to be knocked out of action this year, added to a list that now includes about a dozen players. The centre depth was the lone area that was being spared the march to the injured list, but now that is no longer the case.

It’s now a question of how long Dvorak, who left with what looked like a leg issue, will be out. The Canadiens play their next game on Thursday versus the Chicago Blackhawls, so we’ll wait to see if he’s able to return then.