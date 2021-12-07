 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Team Tank rolls on

They were so close to a complete effort and a win, and then they weren’t.

By Scott Matla
Tampa Bay Lightning v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • I can’t believe I’m emotional about a Corey Perry return.
  • I also cannot believe that so few people from the Cup team are in the lineup, like I know there’s injuries but still.
  • It’s a double debut night, godspeed Dauphin and Clague!

First Period

  • Of all starts I had envisioned, this is not one of them, and that’s a good thing!
  • It feels like the first time in a long time there’s been some kind of structure to the Canadiens game, and honestly I hope that continues even if they lose.
  • Oh that’s not a goal you want to see, especially off a turnover.
  • Maybe the power play will even the score?
  • I demand more Ryan Poehling on the power play now.
  • I demand less of Ben Chiarot taking penalties.
  • That was...Good? I’m not used to good penalty kills.
  • All things considered, there have been worse first periods, and the Habs seem to be game tonight!

Second Period

  • Great start from the fourth line to start the period!
  • DAVID SAVARD JUST DID WHAT?
  • I know Nick Suzuki scored, but holy wow Savard that was beautiful!
  • Please don’t be hurt Christian Dvorak, we literally don’t have anyone to replace you.
  • Mike Hoffman is very good at shooting hockey pucks into the net folks!
  • I know it hit Drouin’s foot, but that play doesn’t happen without a shooter of Hoffman’s quality.
  • Another excellent shift from Dauphin, Pezzetta and the fourth line, I like a lot of what I’ve seen from them tonight.
  • Zach Bogosian feels very tough fighting a 21 year old who just got out of a full cage this week over a trip.
  • I both can and cannot believe they gave Alexander Romanov a fighting major for that incident.
  • A strong penalty kill to end the second? I like this period folks!

Third Period

  • It’s not Habs-related, but please go look up the play Trevor Zegras made against Buffalo, it’s beautiful.
  • Hey another good penalty kill!
  • TWO PAD STACK ALERT
  • God love Jake Allen and old school goaltending.
  • Poor Artturi Lehkonen.
  • Alexander Romanov continues to impress and my god Nick Suzuki just saved a goal!
  • Oh come on, Drouin is hurt now too?
  • SO CLOSE LARRY DOLPHINS.
  • Corey Perry tying this game was the most predictable outcome and it still makes me sad.
  • You have got to be kidding me guys.
  • Please just blow out Chicago at least?

EOTP 3 Stars

3) With the typical regrettable moment at the end

2) Good thing he didn’t pick up the sickle

1) It’s a question every player on the team is pondering

