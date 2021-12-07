Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Team Tank rolls on

Pre-Game Thoughts
- I can’t believe I’m emotional about a Corey Perry return.
- I also cannot believe that so few people from the Cup team are in the lineup, like I know there’s injuries but still.
- It’s a double debut night, godspeed Dauphin and Clague!
First Period
- Of all starts I had envisioned, this is not one of them, and that’s a good thing!
- It feels like the first time in a long time there’s been some kind of structure to the Canadiens game, and honestly I hope that continues even if they lose.
- Oh that’s not a goal you want to see, especially off a turnover.
- Maybe the power play will even the score?
- I demand more Ryan Poehling on the power play now.
- I demand less of Ben Chiarot taking penalties.
- That was...Good? I’m not used to good penalty kills.
- All things considered, there have been worse first periods, and the Habs seem to be game tonight!
Second Period
- Great start from the fourth line to start the period!
- DAVID SAVARD JUST DID WHAT?
- I know Nick Suzuki scored, but holy wow Savard that was beautiful!
- Please don’t be hurt Christian Dvorak, we literally don’t have anyone to replace you.
- Mike Hoffman is very good at shooting hockey pucks into the net folks!
- I know it hit Drouin’s foot, but that play doesn’t happen without a shooter of Hoffman’s quality.
- Another excellent shift from Dauphin, Pezzetta and the fourth line, I like a lot of what I’ve seen from them tonight.
- Zach Bogosian feels very tough fighting a 21 year old who just got out of a full cage this week over a trip.
- I both can and cannot believe they gave Alexander Romanov a fighting major for that incident.
- A strong penalty kill to end the second? I like this period folks!
Third Period
- It’s not Habs-related, but please go look up the play Trevor Zegras made against Buffalo, it’s beautiful.
- Hey another good penalty kill!
- TWO PAD STACK ALERT
- God love Jake Allen and old school goaltending.
- Poor Artturi Lehkonen.
- Alexander Romanov continues to impress and my god Nick Suzuki just saved a goal!
- Oh come on, Drouin is hurt now too?
- SO CLOSE LARRY DOLPHINS.
- Corey Perry tying this game was the most predictable outcome and it still makes me sad.
- You have got to be kidding me guys.
- Please just blow out Chicago at least?
EOTP 3 Stars
3) With the typical regrettable moment at the end
2) Good thing he didn’t pick up the sickle
1) It’s a question every player on the team is pondering
