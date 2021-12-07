Canadiens vs. Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Add Joel Armia to the growing list of players out with injury for Montreal. His status is day-to-day, and he won’t be able to play in the rematch of last year’s championship series. Also out tonight will be Mattias Norlinder, who has been sent down to the Laval Rocket.

There will be two Canadiens debuts tonight in their places. Laurent Dauphin, who was briefly with the team several days ago, is in for his first game with the team, while Kale Clague, who was recently claimed off waivers, gets to experience life at the Bell Centre from the opposite side after a game as the visitor on November 9 with the Los Angeles Kings. The defenceman has played two games versus the Habs this season, with a point in each, and it’s that type of play Jeff Gorton was hoping to add when he brought him into the fold.

Maybe those addition will inject a bit of life in the lineup, and Montreal will need that to at least keep up with the Lightning this evening. The Atlantic Division rival has won three games in a row and can’t afford to lose a step with their closest challengers performing just as well or better. An offence that had started to sputter compared to its usual standards came to life versus a listless Philadelphia Flyers team on Sunday night, and the Lightning will be eager to keep that play rolling versus a heavily wounded opponent.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jonathan Drouin Artturi Lehkonen Christian Dvorak Jake Evans Mathieu Perreault Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Laurent Dauphin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman Brett Kulak Kale Clague

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Ondrej Palat Steven Stamkos Mathieu Joseph Alex Killorn Anthony Cirelli Gabriel Fortier Boris Katchouk Ross Colton Taylor Raddysh Patrick Maroon Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Corey Perry

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Victor Hedman Jan Rutta Ryan McDonagh Zach Bogosian Mikhail Sergachev Cal Foote