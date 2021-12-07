 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal’s B team takes to the ice versus a top-five club in the Eastern Conference.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Add Joel Armia to the growing list of players out with injury for Montreal. His status is day-to-day, and he won’t be able to play in the rematch of last year’s championship series. Also out tonight will be Mattias Norlinder, who has been sent down to the Laval Rocket.

There will be two Canadiens debuts tonight in their places. Laurent Dauphin, who was briefly with the team several days ago, is in for his first game with the team, while Kale Clague, who was recently claimed off waivers, gets to experience life at the Bell Centre from the opposite side after a game as the visitor on November 9 with the Los Angeles Kings. The defenceman has played two games versus the Habs this season, with a point in each, and it’s that type of play Jeff Gorton was hoping to add when he brought him into the fold.

Maybe those addition will inject a bit of life in the lineup, and Montreal will need that to at least keep up with the Lightning this evening. The Atlantic Division rival has won three games in a row and can’t afford to lose a step with their closest challengers performing just as well or better. An offence that had started to sputter compared to its usual standards came to life versus a listless Philadelphia Flyers team on Sunday night, and the Lightning will be eager to keep that play rolling versus a heavily wounded opponent.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jonathan Drouin
Artturi Lehkonen Christian Dvorak Jake Evans
Mathieu Perreault Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield
Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Laurent Dauphin

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman
Brett Kulak Kale Clague

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Ondrej Palat Steven Stamkos Mathieu Joseph
Alex Killorn Anthony Cirelli Gabriel Fortier
Boris Katchouk Ross Colton Taylor Raddysh
Patrick Maroon Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Corey Perry

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Victor Hedman Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev Cal Foote

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Andrei Vasilevskiy Brian Elliott

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 27: Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

View all 4 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...