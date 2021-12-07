Tuesday Habs Headlines: A Light in Dark Places

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Amanda Suzuki shares some memories of the path that has brought her son to this stage in his life and career. [Canadiens]
- Carey Price is unlikely to play before Christmas. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Tyler Toffoli will remain out as the injuries continue to pile up in the Habs’ miserable season. [Sportsnet]
- The GM question, Kaiden Guhle, mental health, and more on the Canadiens. [The Athletic]
- Kale Clague talks about what he hopes he can bring to the Habs. [Twitter]
"I'm ready to take the next steps and become a full-time guy"— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 6, 2021
Kale Clague on what he hopes to bring to the Canadiens.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/h6Y7wTKE4L
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Suspensions have been handed out after the Jets/Leafs game, Neal Pionk gets two games, Wayne Simmonds is fined, and Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing. [TSN | TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NBC Sports | NHL | NHL]
- The Flyers clean house as the losses continue to pile up. [TSN | NHL]
- The Canucks hope that the changes in the front office will lead to change, including an emphasis on accountability both among the players and the staff. [Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NHL]
- Bruce Boudreau will pick up the peaces in Vancouver. [CBC Sports | The Athletic]
- Tuukka Rask is back with the Bruins with Ullmark out. [Sportsnet | NHL]
- Robin Lehner declines an invitation to play for Sweden at the Olympics. [NHL]
