Tuesday Habs Headlines: A Light in Dark Places

Things may be a little bleak in Habs land right now, but Nick Suzuki’s rising star is a bright spot, Flyers and Canucks clean house, injuries, suspensions, and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
NHL: NOV 18 Penguins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Amanda Suzuki shares some memories of the path that has brought her son to this stage in his life and career. [Canadiens]
  • Carey Price is unlikely to play before Christmas. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
  • Tyler Toffoli will remain out as the injuries continue to pile up in the Habs’ miserable season. [Sportsnet]
  • The GM question, Kaiden Guhle, mental health, and more on the Canadiens. [The Athletic]
  • Kale Clague talks about what he hopes he can bring to the Habs. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Suspensions have been handed out after the Jets/Leafs game, Neal Pionk gets two games, Wayne Simmonds is fined, and Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing. [TSN | TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NBC Sports | NHL | NHL]
  • The Flyers clean house as the losses continue to pile up. [TSN | NHL]
  • The Canucks hope that the changes in the front office will lead to change, including an emphasis on accountability both among the players and the staff. [Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Bruce Boudreau will pick up the peaces in Vancouver. [CBC Sports | The Athletic]
  • Tuukka Rask is back with the Bruins with Ullmark out. [Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Robin Lehner declines an invitation to play for Sweden at the Olympics. [NHL]

