Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jeff Gorton hopes he can bring a positive way of thinking to a depleted Habs team to start turning things around. [NHL]
- Gorton’s first move as VP of hockey operations was to sign a defenceman. Next on his list should be addressing centre depth, assessing Ducharme, and considering some trades. [The Hockey Writers]
- According to Elliotte Friedman, Gorton may be considering agents for the role of the Habs new GM and one of those names is Kent Hughes. [Montreal Gazette]
- Andrew Zadarnowski chimes in with his thoughts on Gorton and who will be the new GM. [TSN 690]
- Will Patrick Roy’s “why not me” strategy pay off? [Journal de Montreal]
- Not using Alexander Romanov on the power play during Saturday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators was a bad choice. [TSN 690]
- Just chalk it up to another night full of Dominique Ducharme’s questionable decision-making. [TSN 690]
- Looks like Carey Price won’t be suiting up until sometime in the new year.
Don’t expect Carey Price to be back in @CanadiensMTL lineup in December. That being said, he should resume training with his goalie equipment on, in the next few days.— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 5, 2021
Around the League and Elsewhere
- He’s still a while from returning after having surgery due to a lower-body injury in late October but Nikita Kucherov skated with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. [NHL]
- Blake Wheeler gives us a glimpse of the highs and lows as he hits NHL game number 1000. [Sportsnet]
- New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier talks about the Devils season so far, being named to Team Switzerland in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and more. [NHL]
- After jumping off the bench to fight Toronto Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds, it looks like Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild will avoid disciplinary action. [Sportsnet]
