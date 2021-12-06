 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Jeff Gorton hopes to bring some positive thinking to start turning things around

In today’s links, Gorton starts taking action, don’t expect to see Price ready until 2022, Ducharme’s decision-making, Foligno avoids disciplinary action, and more.

By Andrea
Montreal Canadiens Press Conference With Jeff Gorton Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jeff Gorton hopes he can bring a positive way of thinking to a depleted Habs team to start turning things around. [NHL]
  • Gorton’s first move as VP of hockey operations was to sign a defenceman. Next on his list should be addressing centre depth, assessing Ducharme, and considering some trades. [The Hockey Writers]
  • According to Elliotte Friedman, Gorton may be considering agents for the role of the Habs new GM and one of those names is Kent Hughes. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Andrew Zadarnowski chimes in with his thoughts on Gorton and who will be the new GM. [TSN 690]
  • Will Patrick Roy’s “why not me” strategy pay off? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Not using Alexander Romanov on the power play during Saturday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators was a bad choice. [TSN 690]
  • Just chalk it up to another night full of Dominique Ducharme’s questionable decision-making. [TSN 690]
  • Looks like Carey Price won’t be suiting up until sometime in the new year.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • He’s still a while from returning after having surgery due to a lower-body injury in late October but Nikita Kucherov skated with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. [NHL]
  • Blake Wheeler gives us a glimpse of the highs and lows as he hits NHL game number 1000. [Sportsnet]
  • New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier talks about the Devils season so far, being named to Team Switzerland in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and more. [NHL]
  • After jumping off the bench to fight Toronto Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds, it looks like Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild will avoid disciplinary action. [Sportsnet]

