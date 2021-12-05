Bottom Six Minutes 26: At least it was entertaining

The 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens season is a bit like country music, mostly in that I can’t stand it. Some people enjoy it, and I understand that they have their reasons, but it just isn’t for me in the slightest. On Saturday night, they were in the home of country music to face a Nashville Predators team that they beat 6-3 in November.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss the Canadiens being very incapable of repeating that previous result.

It wasn’t their worst game, but it could have been close to it if not for Jake Allen. Shots were 44-23 in favour of Nashville, and if he didn’t bail out his team numerous times in regulation, they never even see that three-on-three action. He allowed this one to be more entertaining than it otherwise would have been.

Despite Allen’s efforts, your silver lining of the night comes in the form of a two-point night for Cole Caufield, who looked solid after being promoted to the second line. He was one of the best skaters for the Habs, and I wonder what the newly minted VP of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton had to do with the promotion.

Click the play button below for my full thoughts, and I’ll be back again after this Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.