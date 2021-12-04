Canadiens @ Predators Top Six Minutes: A point!

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Saturday night Habs hockey!

With no Price, Gally, or Anderson. Sigh.

No pressure, Lehky, but it’s up to you to entertain me tonight.

First period

Hoffman heads to the box for tripping 28 seconds in. Welcome back, Mike. I guess.

At least our PK unit was up to the task.

Ekholm with a tip-in and the Preds are on the board.

Savard decides to go take a seat for interference. I wouldn’t get too cocky just because we killed the first one there, Dave.

About time we switched it up a bit. Let’s give the power play a go, shall we?

With a little help from his friends, Suzuki and Poehling, Caufield had a few good chances. But alas.

Toffoli shorthanded with just seconds left to the period... and again, alas.

Second period

Ok, Lehky, entertain me. Please.

The Preds are 8-0-0 when leading after the first period. Well, that doesn’t give me the warm and fuzzies.

Pezzetta flattens Benning into the boards (nice and clean, mind you) and runs into Borowiecki’s flying fists as soon as he turns around. Both head to their respective corners for five minutes.

Suzuki ties it up on the power play! We’re in the game!

Dvorak makes it 2-1!

And here we go with a goaltender interference challenge saying Dvorak pushed Carrier into Saros.

We win the challenge and a power play. Look at us go.

Carrier gets called for hi-sticking and now we’re at a two-man advantage. And Ducharme sits Caufield out? Sounds about right.

We just had two 2-on-1 chances and apparently, nobody’s on the same page with this shooting and the passing plan.

Jeannot ties it up. But Allen is arguing his case for a high stick. Sorry, Allen. Nice try.

Third period

Kulak with the go-ahead marker with Caufield picking up the assist.

Kunin lays out Armia and Kulak jumps in to pick up for his teammate. Quite the shift by Kulak. Both head to the box for fighting.

A Gordie Howe hat trick would be pretty fun.

There are 11 minutes left. Hang in there, Allen. Please, please, please, please, hang in there.

I suppose if you keep poking long enough the puck will get through. The Preds tie it up.

Habs get called for too many men with seven minutes left and tied at three. Gross.

I don’t even want to think about the slaughter this would have been if the PK wasn’t on point tonight.

Lehky with a breakaway... but not a goal.

So off to OT we go.

Overtime

Hoffman wins the foot race against Ekholm but couldn’t beat Saros.

Caufield couldn't tuck it in.

What a save by Allen on his 43rd shot faced!

Preds grab the win with eight seconds left.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) It’s a fresh start for everyone

2) He’s sure settling in on the defensive side.

1) Maybe someone will actually ask Ducharme about this one