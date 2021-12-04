Canadiens @ Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Nashville Predators have added a key offensive forward off Injured Reserve since their last meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, as Filip forsberg has re-entered the fray. Tonight, the Canadiens will counter with a potent option of their own, as Mike Hoffman has recovered from his latest ailment and draws back in.
It’s great for Montreal’s chances of scorng some goals, especially on the power play. Five of Hoffman’s seven points have come on the man advantage, tying him for the team lead with Nick Suzuki despite having half the games played. The timing is a bit unfortunate for Laurent Dauphin, however, as he was hoping to play his first NHL game in nearly three years, against his former team no less, before this news was announced. That will now have to wait until later for the player who has led by example on the Habs’ AHL affiliate.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Mike Hoffman
|Nick Suzuki
|Jake Evans
|Tyler Toffoli
|Christian Dvorak
|Cole Caufield
|Jonathan Drouin
|Ryan Poehling
|Joel Armia
|Michael Pezzetta
|Mathieu Perreault
|Artturi Lehkonen
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Ben Chiarot
|David Savard
|Alexander Romanov
|Brett Kulak
|Mattias Norlinder
|Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Jake Allen
|Samuel Montembeault
Nashville Predators projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Filip Forsberg
|Mikael Granlund
|Matt Duchene
|Eeli Tolvanen
|Ryan Johansen
|Luke Kunin
|Yakov Trenin
|Colton Sissons
|Tanner Jeanot
|Nick Cousins
|Thomas Novak
|Phlilp Tomasino
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Roman Josi
|Dante Fabbro
|Mattias Ekholm
|Alexandre Carrier
|Mark Borowiecki
|Matt Benning
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Juuse Saros
|David Rittich
