Canadiens @ Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Nashville Predators have added a key offensive forward off Injured Reserve since their last meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, as Filip forsberg has re-entered the fray. Tonight, the Canadiens will counter with a potent option of their own, as Mike Hoffman has recovered from his latest ailment and draws back in.

It’s great for Montreal’s chances of scorng some goals, especially on the power play. Five of Hoffman’s seven points have come on the man advantage, tying him for the team lead with Nick Suzuki despite having half the games played. The timing is a bit unfortunate for Laurent Dauphin, however, as he was hoping to play his first NHL game in nearly three years, against his former team no less, before this news was announced. That will now have to wait until later for the player who has led by example on the Habs’ AHL affiliate.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jake Evans Tyler Toffoli Christian Dvorak Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Ryan Poehling Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta Mathieu Perreault Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak Mattias Norlinder Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Nashville Predators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Filip Forsberg Mikael Granlund Matt Duchene Eeli Tolvanen Ryan Johansen Luke Kunin Yakov Trenin Colton Sissons Tanner Jeanot Nick Cousins Thomas Novak Phlilp Tomasino

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Roman Josi Dante Fabbro Mattias Ekholm Alexandre Carrier Mark Borowiecki Matt Benning