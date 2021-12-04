 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

What kind of show can the Canadiens put on on Saturday night?

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Nashville Predators

Montreal Canadiens @ Nashville Predators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Nashville Predators have added a key offensive forward off Injured Reserve since their last meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, as Filip forsberg has re-entered the fray. Tonight, the Canadiens will counter with a potent option of their own, as Mike Hoffman has recovered from his latest ailment and draws back in.

It’s great for Montreal’s chances of scorng some goals, especially on the power play. Five of Hoffman’s seven points have come on the man advantage, tying him for the team lead with Nick Suzuki despite having half the games played. The timing is a bit unfortunate for Laurent Dauphin, however, as he was hoping to play his first NHL game in nearly three years, against his former team no less, before this news was announced. That will now have to wait until later for the player who has led by example on the Habs’ AHL affiliate.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jake Evans
Tyler Toffoli Christian Dvorak Cole Caufield
Jonathan Drouin Ryan Poehling Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Mathieu Perreault Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot David Savard
Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak
Mattias Norlinder Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Nashville Predators projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Filip Forsberg Mikael Granlund Matt Duchene
Eeli Tolvanen Ryan Johansen Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin Colton Sissons Tanner Jeanot
Nick Cousins Thomas Novak Phlilp Tomasino

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Roman Josi Dante Fabbro
Mattias Ekholm Alexandre Carrier
Mark Borowiecki Matt Benning

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Juuse Saros David Rittich

