Saturday Habs Headlines: Dominique Ducharme will stay behind the bench

In today’s links, the Canadiens will be holding on to their coach, Jeff Gorton’s plans and some truly awful jerseys.

By Aruny Siv
Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Head coach Dominique Ducharme will continue to be behind the Canadiens bench until at least the end of this season. [TSN]
  • Jeff Gorton clarified that the Canadiens will conduct a thorough search when it comes to finding the team’s new GM. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Gorton also outlined what he expects to accomplish moving forward and stressed the need for fans to be patient. [Sportsnet]
  • It will be interesting to see how Gorton’s relationship with the Canadiens eventual general manager will play out. [TSN]
  • The Canadiens new Vice President of hockey operations also ushers in a new culture within the club’s front office. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Nashville Predators stadium jerseys are a sight to behold. [Yahoo Sports]
  • A surprising list of players lead the league with regards to their goals versus assists differential. [Sportsnet]
  • Just what does being an emergency back goaltender entail? [The Hockey News]
  • Despite the league’s lip service, hockey’s attempts to become more inclusive continues to fall short. [Globe and Mail]
  • A quarter of the way through the NHL season, here are some of the most unlikely outcomes. [Global News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

