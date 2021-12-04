Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Head coach Dominique Ducharme will continue to be behind the Canadiens bench until at least the end of this season. [TSN]
- Jeff Gorton clarified that the Canadiens will conduct a thorough search when it comes to finding the team’s new GM. [Montreal Gazette]
- Gorton also outlined what he expects to accomplish moving forward and stressed the need for fans to be patient. [Sportsnet]
- It will be interesting to see how Gorton’s relationship with the Canadiens eventual general manager will play out. [TSN]
- The Canadiens new Vice President of hockey operations also ushers in a new culture within the club’s front office. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Nashville Predators stadium jerseys are a sight to behold. [Yahoo Sports]
- A surprising list of players lead the league with regards to their goals versus assists differential. [Sportsnet]
- Just what does being an emergency back goaltender entail? [The Hockey News]
- Despite the league’s lip service, hockey’s attempts to become more inclusive continues to fall short. [Globe and Mail]
- A quarter of the way through the NHL season, here are some of the most unlikely outcomes. [Global News]
