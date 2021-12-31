Brandon Baddock added to COVID-19 protocol list

Montreal Canadiens forward Brandon Baddock has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Friday.

Baddock made his NHL debut on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He played 8:24 over 13 shifts. He has two goals and four assists in 23 games with the Laval Rocket.

Baddock is the 14th player to be added to the team’s protocol. Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also in the protocol.

This puts the Canadiens in a very tough spot. Currently, Cameron Hillis is on the team’s taxi squad. The team lost Brendan Gallagher during the game on Thursday, and he is day-to-day with a lower body injury. Jonathan Drouin missed the game with a non-COVID-related illness.

Jean-Sébastien Dea is the only NHL contract left in Laval with the Rocket. The team also only has six defencemen on the roster, with no healthy options to be recalled.

The team’s next game is Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers before they return home. After Saturday, their next game is currently scheduled for January 12.