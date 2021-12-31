Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Former referee Dave Jackson, now an analyst with ESPN, thinks that the officials don’t hold any bias against Brendan Gallagher. [Montreal Gazette]
- The performances of the Habs youngsters, as well as the reinstatement of Logan Mailloux, must be encouraging signs for Jeff Gorton. [Journal de Montreal]
- A conversation with Jan Myšák, now in a bit of limbo with the World Juniors being cancelled. [La Presse]
- Would Florence Schelling be a worthwhile addition for the Canadiens front office? [La Presse]
- Profiling the top 10 seventh rounders in Canadiens history. [La Presse]
- Who should be the next Habs GM? [TSN 690 (Radio)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The World Junior Championship that wasn’t — how a half-bubble burst and a hockey tournament fell apart. [The Athletic]
- “I felt like I am participating at some basic youth hockey tournament”: Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy calls out Hockey Canada and the IIHF concerning the organization of the World Juniors. [CBC]
- Latkoczy joins Sweden goaltender Calle Clang... [DK Pittsburgh Sports]
- ...and Finland head coach Antti Pennanen in raising concerns about the tournament’s organization and the state of the IIHF. [Ilta-Sanomat (Finnish)]
- Both Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov impressed at the abbreviated tourney. [TSN]
- Scott Wheeler presents his incomplete notes for an incomplete tournament. [The Athletic]
- Brigette Lacquette is the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team. [CBC]
- Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty had successful wrist surgery Thursday and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. [TSN]
- Twenty-two reasons to be optimistic about the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022. [The Athletic]
- The NHL’s 5 most disappointing players of the 2021-22 season so far. [The Hockey Writers]
- Ahead of schedule: Meaghan Mikkelson’s quest to recover from an ACL tear in late May 2021 and make Team Canada for the Beijing Olympics. [The Hockey News]
- What’s next for the NHL as it struggles with the Omicron variant? [The Hockey News]
Loading comments...