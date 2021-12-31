 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Home games postponed NHL reschedules four January matches

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: No officials grudge against Gally?

In today’s links, Dave Jackson doesn’t think that NHL officials have it in for Brendan Gallagher, Florence Schelling’s case as an addition to the Habs front office, and more fallout from the cancelled World Juniors.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Former referee Dave Jackson, now an analyst with ESPN, thinks that the officials don’t hold any bias against Brendan Gallagher. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The performances of the Habs youngsters, as well as the reinstatement of Logan Mailloux, must be encouraging signs for Jeff Gorton. [Journal de Montreal]
  • A conversation with Jan Myšák, now in a bit of limbo with the World Juniors being cancelled. [La Presse]
  • Would Florence Schelling be a worthwhile addition for the Canadiens front office? [La Presse]
  • Profiling the top 10 seventh rounders in Canadiens history. [La Presse]
  • Who should be the next Habs GM? [TSN 690 (Radio)]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The World Junior Championship that wasn’t — how a half-bubble burst and a hockey tournament fell apart. [The Athletic]
  • “I felt like I am participating at some basic youth hockey tournament”: Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy calls out Hockey Canada and the IIHF concerning the organization of the World Juniors. [CBC]
  • Latkoczy joins Sweden goaltender Calle Clang... [DK Pittsburgh Sports]
  • ...and Finland head coach Antti Pennanen in raising concerns about the tournament’s organization and the state of the IIHF. [Ilta-Sanomat (Finnish)]
  • Both Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov impressed at the abbreviated tourney. [TSN]
  • Scott Wheeler presents his incomplete notes for an incomplete tournament. [The Athletic]
  • Brigette Lacquette is the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team. [CBC]
  • Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty had successful wrist surgery Thursday and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. [TSN]
  • Twenty-two reasons to be optimistic about the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022. [The Athletic]
  • The NHL’s 5 most disappointing players of the 2021-22 season so far. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Ahead of schedule: Meaghan Mikkelson’s quest to recover from an ACL tear in late May 2021 and make Team Canada for the Beijing Olympics. [The Hockey News]
  • What’s next for the NHL as it struggles with the Omicron variant? [The Hockey News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...