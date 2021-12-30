 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Home games postponed NHL reschedules four January matches

Filed under:

[Injury Report] Brendan Gallagher won’t return versus Carolina

The Canadiens lost yet another forward.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

UPDATE:

Brendan Gallagher was missing from the Montreal Canadiens’ bench when the team returned from the second intermission versus the Carolina Hurricanes. The team has announced he won’t be returning to the game.

Right before the match began, it was revealed that Jonathan Drouin was unable to go, dealing with a non-COVID illness. It’s possible that Gallagher is experiencing the same symptoms, but we’ll have to wait for further word on his status.

The Canadiens have one game left on this road trip before a long pause from a slate of rescheduled games. They will need to completely drain their depth to get a roster together for Saturday afternoon’s game in Florida.

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 33: Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...