[Injury Report] Brendan Gallagher won’t return versus Carolina

UPDATE:

Lower body injury for Brendan Gallagher. He’s day to day. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 31, 2021

Brendan Gallagher was missing from the Montreal Canadiens’ bench when the team returned from the second intermission versus the Carolina Hurricanes. The team has announced he won’t be returning to the game.

Brendan Gallagher ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Brendan Gallagher will not return to tonight's game. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2021

Right before the match began, it was revealed that Jonathan Drouin was unable to go, dealing with a non-COVID illness. It’s possible that Gallagher is experiencing the same symptoms, but we’ll have to wait for further word on his status.

Sans Gallagher, la masse salariale des 19 joueurs qui restent est de 18,903 M$ https://t.co/JRA6tUchh7 — Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) December 31, 2021

The Canadiens have one game left on this road trip before a long pause from a slate of rescheduled games. They will need to completely drain their depth to get a roster together for Saturday afternoon’s game in Florida.