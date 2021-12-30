Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Hurricanes region: BSSO

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The Canadiens will run the same lineup that played on Tuesday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes this evening. Despite having half the forward corps made up of players who started out in the AHL, Montreal played very well versus the Lightning and took a point from an opponent for only the 11th time in 32 tries. It was just the second time all season they claimed points in consecutive games.

Going toe-to-toe with the league’s top team two days ago, it’s now the club ranked number three the Habs stroll up on in Raleigh. This foe just happens to be one of the few in the North American sports landscape with the roster nearly fully intact at the moment, making this game perhaps even more of a challenge than the last. It’s one of the top defensive groups in the league Montreal faces, so the promoted minor-leaguers could be in for a frustrating night.

The game plan will just be more of the same from the last contest: work hard in the offensive zone and get pucks toward the net. All 18 skaters were doing that effectively versus Tampa Bay, and it can break down even the most stout defence if they manage that again.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Lukas Vejdemo Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield Alex Belzile Jake Evans Jesse Ylönen Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Brandon Baddock

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Brett Kulak Kale Clague Corey Schueneman Sami Niku

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Michael McNiven

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Nino Niederreiter Sebastian Aho Teuvo Teravainen Andrei Svechnikov Vincent Trocheck Martin Necas Jesperi Kotkaniemi Jordan Staal Seth Jarvis Steven Lorentz Derek Stepan Jesper Fast

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jaccob Slavin Tony DeAngelo Brady Skjei Brett Pesce Ian Cole Ethan Bear