Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can the Canadiens make it points in three straight games?

By Justin Blades
NHL: OCT 03 Canadiens at Hurricanes Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Hurricanes region: BSSO
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The Canadiens will run the same lineup that played on Tuesday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes this evening. Despite having half the forward corps made up of players who started out in the AHL, Montreal played very well versus the Lightning and took a point from an opponent for only the 11th time in 32 tries. It was just the second time all season they claimed points in consecutive games.

Going toe-to-toe with the league’s top team two days ago, it’s now the club ranked number three the Habs stroll up on in Raleigh. This foe just happens to be one of the few in the North American sports landscape with the roster nearly fully intact at the moment, making this game perhaps even more of a challenge than the last. It’s one of the top defensive groups in the league Montreal faces, so the promoted minor-leaguers could be in for a frustrating night.

The game plan will just be more of the same from the last contest: work hard in the offensive zone and get pucks toward the net. All 18 skaters were doing that effectively versus Tampa Bay, and it can break down even the most stout defence if they manage that again.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Lukas Vejdemo Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield
Alex Belzile Jake Evans Jesse Ylönen
Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Brandon Baddock

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Brett Kulak Kale Clague
Corey Schueneman Sami Niku

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Michael McNiven

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Nino Niederreiter Sebastian Aho Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov Vincent Trocheck Martin Necas
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Jordan Staal Seth Jarvis
Steven Lorentz Derek Stepan Jesper Fast

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Jaccob Slavin Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei Brett Pesce
Ian Cole Ethan Bear

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Antti Raanta Alex Lyon

