Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Hurricanes region: BSSO
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct
The Canadiens will run the same lineup that played on Tuesday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes this evening. Despite having half the forward corps made up of players who started out in the AHL, Montreal played very well versus the Lightning and took a point from an opponent for only the 11th time in 32 tries. It was just the second time all season they claimed points in consecutive games.
Going toe-to-toe with the league’s top team two days ago, it’s now the club ranked number three the Habs stroll up on in Raleigh. This foe just happens to be one of the few in the North American sports landscape with the roster nearly fully intact at the moment, making this game perhaps even more of a challenge than the last. It’s one of the top defensive groups in the league Montreal faces, so the promoted minor-leaguers could be in for a frustrating night.
The game plan will just be more of the same from the last contest: work hard in the offensive zone and get pucks toward the net. All 18 skaters were doing that effectively versus Tampa Bay, and it can break down even the most stout defence if they manage that again.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Lukas Vejdemo
|Nick Suzuki
|Brendan Gallagher
|Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
|Ryan Poehling
|Cole Caufield
|Alex Belzile
|Jake Evans
|Jesse Ylönen
|Michael Pezzetta
|Cédric Paquette
|Brandon Baddock
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Alexander Romanov
|David Savard
|Brett Kulak
|Kale Clague
|Corey Schueneman
|Sami Niku
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Samuel Montembeault
|Michael McNiven
Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Nino Niederreiter
|Sebastian Aho
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Vincent Trocheck
|Martin Necas
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|Jordan Staal
|Seth Jarvis
|Steven Lorentz
|Derek Stepan
|Jesper Fast
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Jaccob Slavin
|Tony DeAngelo
|Brady Skjei
|Brett Pesce
|Ian Cole
|Ethan Bear
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Antti Raanta
|Alex Lyon
