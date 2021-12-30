Thursday Habs Headlines: Laval Rocket players making the most of their NHL time

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens dressed more AHL players than NHL players against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Corey Schueneman enjoyed living the dream. [Sportsnet]
- Dominique Ducharme said what we were all thinking — or said aloud — about the disallowed Brendan Gallagher goal during Tuesday’s matchup. [TSN]
- Cayden Primeau and Paul Byron are the latest to be added to the Canadiens COVID list. [EOTP]
- The OHL reinstates Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux effective Jan. 1, 2022. [TSN]
- Fun facts: Ben Chiarot is good-looking and funny, and Joel Armia is a good fisherman.
Joel Armia et Ben Chiarot : futurs magnats de la pêche. #GoHabsGo | @SubwayCanadaFR pic.twitter.com/6SunnuCxmQ— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 29, 2021
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship was cancelled on Wednesday after three teams were forced to forfeit games due to COVID. [NHL]
- Hockey Canada released a statement in response to the cancellation. [Hockey Canada]
- The NHL/NHLPA announced modifications to their COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday. [Sportsnet]
- Seven NHL players to watch in the second half of the 2021-22 season. [Sportsnet]
- #HockeyFamily
