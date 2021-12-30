 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday Habs Headlines: Laval Rocket players making the most of their NHL time

In today’s links, Rocket players showing what they can offer while they have a chance, more Habs added to Covid list, Mailloux reinstated, World Juniors cancelled, and more.

By Andrea
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens dressed more AHL players than NHL players against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Corey Schueneman enjoyed living the dream. [Sportsnet]
  • Dominique Ducharme said what we were all thinking — or said aloud — about the disallowed Brendan Gallagher goal during Tuesday’s matchup. [TSN]
  • Cayden Primeau and Paul Byron are the latest to be added to the Canadiens COVID list. [EOTP]
  • The OHL reinstates Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux effective Jan. 1, 2022. [TSN]
  • Fun facts: Ben Chiarot is good-looking and funny, and Joel Armia is a good fisherman.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship was cancelled on Wednesday after three teams were forced to forfeit games due to COVID. [NHL]
  • Hockey Canada released a statement in response to the cancellation. [Hockey Canada]
  • The NHL/NHLPA announced modifications to their COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday. [Sportsnet]
  • Seven NHL players to watch in the second half of the 2021-22 season. [Sportsnet]
  • #HockeyFamily

