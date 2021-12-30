Canadiens @ Hurricanes Top Six Minutes: The first portion of the season is behind us

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Who knows why these games are still going ahead?

Yet, here we are. A mish-mash of players just trying to get through the season.

Onwards and upwards!

First period

Drouin goes missing from the lineup after warmups so Vejdemo slides into his spot on the top line.

Brandon Baddock is making his NHL debut thanks to Drouin’s absence.

Evans so close to opening the scoring less than two minutes in. This feels promising.

It took almost eight minutes for the Hurricanes to get a shot on goal. These kiddy defenceman might be keepers.

However, the Habs also only have one shot on goal halfway through the period so...

Just to wake everyone up, Belzile heads to the box for hooking and off we go to the PK.

Carolina takes full advantage and strikes first.

Our turn for a power play. I wonder if we get the same result?

Nope. Instead, it’s Carolina who scores on our power play. That doesn’t seem fair.

This feels less promising.

Second period

No-so-fun fact: The Habs current lineup has five players that have played 100 NHL games.

Ylonen gets called for interference 1:19 in. Did the last period teach you nothing, Jesse?

Aho speeds in looking to make it 3-0... but Montembeault is ready for him.

However, he did manage to draw a penalty as Kulak gets called for slashing.

If there’s a silver lining right now, it’s that the shots are even at 14. If we could just figure out Raanta we’d be laughing.

Cole is on the receiving end of a big hit from Romanov. They’re always fun.

Monty seems to have found his footing this period. Dare to hope for a productive third?

Hurricanes capitalize on the power play — again — to make it 3-0.

Third period

Twenty minutes left of Habs hockey for 2021. To those of you who have stuck it out, I salute you!

Wait a minute... where’s Gally? First Drouin goes missing, now Gallagher. *cue X-Files music*

Oh great, Gallagher’s down for the count (reason unknown other than why not) and won’t be returning tonight.

Jarvis makes it 4-0. At least we’re halfway finished.

Let’s just hope that 2022 takes it a little easier on us, in more ways than one.

Here’s to the new year!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Why not both?

2) Hopefully the food was good at least

1) There’s always a catch