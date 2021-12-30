 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Home games postponed NHL reschedules four January matches

Canadiens @ Hurricanes Top Six Minutes: The first portion of the season is behind us

Thank goodness.

By Andrea
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Who knows why these games are still going ahead?
  • Yet, here we are. A mish-mash of players just trying to get through the season.
  • Onwards and upwards!

First period

  • Drouin goes missing from the lineup after warmups so Vejdemo slides into his spot on the top line.
  • Brandon Baddock is making his NHL debut thanks to Drouin’s absence.
  • Evans so close to opening the scoring less than two minutes in. This feels promising.
  • It took almost eight minutes for the Hurricanes to get a shot on goal. These kiddy defenceman might be keepers.
  • However, the Habs also only have one shot on goal halfway through the period so...
  • Just to wake everyone up, Belzile heads to the box for hooking and off we go to the PK.
  • Carolina takes full advantage and strikes first.
  • Our turn for a power play. I wonder if we get the same result?
  • Nope. Instead, it’s Carolina who scores on our power play. That doesn’t seem fair.
  • This feels less promising.

Second period

  • No-so-fun fact: The Habs current lineup has five players that have played 100 NHL games.
  • Ylonen gets called for interference 1:19 in. Did the last period teach you nothing, Jesse?
  • Aho speeds in looking to make it 3-0... but Montembeault is ready for him.
  • However, he did manage to draw a penalty as Kulak gets called for slashing.
  • If there’s a silver lining right now, it’s that the shots are even at 14. If we could just figure out Raanta we’d be laughing.
  • Cole is on the receiving end of a big hit from Romanov. They’re always fun.
  • Monty seems to have found his footing this period. Dare to hope for a productive third?
  • Hurricanes capitalize on the power play — again — to make it 3-0.

Third period

  • Twenty minutes left of Habs hockey for 2021. To those of you who have stuck it out, I salute you!
  • Wait a minute... where’s Gally? First Drouin goes missing, now Gallagher. *cue X-Files music*
  • Oh great, Gallagher’s down for the count (reason unknown other than why not) and won’t be returning tonight.
  • Jarvis makes it 4-0. At least we’re halfway finished.
  • Let’s just hope that 2022 takes it a little easier on us, in more ways than one.
  • Here’s to the new year!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Why not both?

2) Hopefully the food was good at least

1) There’s always a catch

