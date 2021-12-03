 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Time to find a simpler system?

In today’s links, wondering if the Habs should simpify their tactics, thinking about what a rebuild will look like, and are the Arizona Coyotes on the market again?

By Nathan Ni
Vegas Golden Knights v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Would the Canadiens benefit from a simpler on-ice system? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jeff Gorton will not act in haste as he attempts to rebuild the Habs. [La Presse]
  • Does a rebuild necessitate a Carey Price trade? [A Winning Habit]
  • Who might be interested in acquiring Ben Chiarot if Montreal makes him available? [TSN]
  • What Cole Caufield and the Canadiens can learn from the development of Ryan Poehling. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • “When does it stop?” That is P.K. Subban’s question after a Black teen reported racial abuse at a local hockey tournament in PEI. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks have filed a motion to dismiss Kyle Beach’s negligence lawsuit, arguing that the statute of limitations had expired. [TSN]
  • The Arizona Coyotes are emphatically denying a report that the team was for sale, with the plan for an eventual buyer to relocate the team to Houston. [TSN]
  • Are ads on jerseys the “do not cross” line for fans? [The Hockey News]
  • A look at NHL teams’ playoff chances after the U.S. Thanksgiving mark. [TSN]
  • Grouping the teams into tiers at the quarter-pole. [ESPN]
  • Five playoff matchups that fans should be wishing for. [Down Goes Brown]
  • Jack Eichel, less than a month after neck surgery, is back on the ice. [Sportsnet]
  • Is Alex Ovechkin in the Hart Trophy conversation? [The Athletic]
  • Do the Philadelphia Flyers need to consider moving Claude Giroux? [The Hockey News]
  • Canada’s world juniors roster: Corey Pronman projects the lineup. [The Athletic]
  • After five decades, broadcaster Brian Williams has announced his retirement. [The Athletic]

