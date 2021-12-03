Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Would the Canadiens benefit from a simpler on-ice system? [Montreal Gazette]
- Jeff Gorton will not act in haste as he attempts to rebuild the Habs. [La Presse]
- Does a rebuild necessitate a Carey Price trade? [A Winning Habit]
- Who might be interested in acquiring Ben Chiarot if Montreal makes him available? [TSN]
- What Cole Caufield and the Canadiens can learn from the development of Ryan Poehling. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- “When does it stop?” That is P.K. Subban’s question after a Black teen reported racial abuse at a local hockey tournament in PEI. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Chicago Blackhawks have filed a motion to dismiss Kyle Beach’s negligence lawsuit, arguing that the statute of limitations had expired. [TSN]
- The Arizona Coyotes are emphatically denying a report that the team was for sale, with the plan for an eventual buyer to relocate the team to Houston. [TSN]
- Are ads on jerseys the “do not cross” line for fans? [The Hockey News]
- A look at NHL teams’ playoff chances after the U.S. Thanksgiving mark. [TSN]
- Grouping the teams into tiers at the quarter-pole. [ESPN]
- Five playoff matchups that fans should be wishing for. [Down Goes Brown]
- Jack Eichel, less than a month after neck surgery, is back on the ice. [Sportsnet]
- Is Alex Ovechkin in the Hart Trophy conversation? [The Athletic]
- Do the Philadelphia Flyers need to consider moving Claude Giroux? [The Hockey News]
- Canada’s world juniors roster: Corey Pronman projects the lineup. [The Athletic]
- After five decades, broadcaster Brian Williams has announced his retirement. [The Athletic]
