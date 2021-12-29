Cayden Primeau and Paul Byron added to COVID list

Two more names have been added to the Montreal Canadiens’ COVID list today, as Cayden Primeau and Paul Byron are the latest members of the team to be ruled out of action.

Paul Byron and Cayden Primeau have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.https://t.co/hPBzIjkepf — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 29, 2021

There are already several members of the team on the list, including Jake Allen, Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot, Artturi Lehkonen, Mike Hoffman, and Ben Chiarot, among several others.

Primeau was scheduled to start the game in Carolina on Thursday night, but will now be unable to play that game. The crease will likely be given to Samuel Montembeault for the second time in three days, provided the game isn’t affected by any more cases.

Byron is working his way back from hip surgery, with his original recovery timeframe just about up. He was working his way back into practice, but his return will now have to wait at least as long as his quarantine period lasts.