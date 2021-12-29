Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Carey Price’s return to the Canadiens remains uncertain. [Montreal Gazette]
- Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec could both go in the top 15 of an NHL Entry Draft. Could one of the two be the next star for the Canadiens? [Journal de Montreal]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Andrew Mangiapane is taking a diplomatic approach to his Olympic dreams being dashed. [Sportsnet]
- Brad Marchand is not happy about the National Hockey League’s decision to pull out of February’s Beijing Olympics. [TSN]
- Jim Rutherford keeps diversity at the front of his mind as he rebuilds the Vancouver Canucks front office. [Sportsnet]
- Stricter public health rules in Canada are complicating the NHL’s attempts to push through the pandemic. [AP]
- The top 10 moments for Canadians at the Winter Olympics, starting with “Iggy!” [La Presse]
- Team USA forfeited a World Juniors group stage game due to mandatory quarantine stemming from two positive COVID-19 tests. [ESPN]
- Bell Media cuts, Sportsnet uncertainty and waves of change: The 10 biggest Canadian sports media stories of 2021. [The Athletic]
