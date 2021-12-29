 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Home games postponed NHL reschedules four January matches

Wednesday Habs Headlines: No rush for Carey Price?

In today’s links, wondering what Price’s timetable now looks like without the Olympics, NHLers speak out about not going to Beijing, and looking back at 2021.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Carey Price’s return to the Canadiens remains uncertain. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec could both go in the top 15 of an NHL Entry Draft. Could one of the two be the next star for the Canadiens? [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Andrew Mangiapane is taking a diplomatic approach to his Olympic dreams being dashed. [Sportsnet]
  • Brad Marchand is not happy about the National Hockey League’s decision to pull out of February’s Beijing Olympics. [TSN]
  • Jim Rutherford keeps diversity at the front of his mind as he rebuilds the Vancouver Canucks front office. [Sportsnet]
  • Stricter public health rules in Canada are complicating the NHL’s attempts to push through the pandemic. [AP]
  • The top 10 moments for Canadians at the Winter Olympics, starting with “Iggy!” [La Presse]
  • Team USA forfeited a World Juniors group stage game due to mandatory quarantine stemming from two positive COVID-19 tests. [ESPN]
  • Bell Media cuts, Sportsnet uncertainty and waves of change: The 10 biggest Canadian sports media stories of 2021. [The Athletic]

