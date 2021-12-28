Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] David Savard picks the puck, dances in, and scores Yes, ‘dances.’ By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Dec 28, 2021, 9:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] David Savard picks the puck, dances in, and scores Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images This might be the prettiest goal the Canadiens will score all season. What a goal for David Savard to make it 4-3 Habs! pic.twitter.com/GmULlc4DR9— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 29, 2021 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 32: Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning TSM: A wild night of firsts down South [Highlight] David Savard picks the puck, dances in, and scores [Highlight] Kale Clague winds up and blasts the puck in View all 10 stories More From Eyes On The Prize Daily Habs prospect performances at 2022 World Juniors TSM: A wild night of firsts down South [Highlight] Kale Clague winds up and blasts the puck in [Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard ties the game with his first NHL goal [Highlight] Lukas Vejdemo puts the Rocket up on the Lightning Habs @ Lightning: Game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...