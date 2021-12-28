 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Home games postponed NHL reschedules four January matches

Canadiens @ Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The two teams have scrounged around their AHL to come up with lineups for tonight’s contest.

By Justin Blades
2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
Streaming: HULU, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Tonight’s Canadiens lineup features nearly as many AHL players as NHL ones as the team deals with the injury issues that were present before the Christmas break and mutiple COVID cases that came about during it. It’s a difficult thing to manage versus a weak opponent, let alone the top team in the league.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with their own issues, however, missing both of their regular goaltenders, some key forwards, and a few defencemen, so the playing field will be levelled somewhat for tonight’s game. The odds should still be in favour of the club dressing Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman, however.

With so many players out, we do get to see NHL debuts for Corey Schueneman and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, so for them at least there is a silver lining in this situation. It offers a few more chances in a season full of them for the depth players in the organization.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing

Jonathan Drouin Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher
Alex Belzile Jake Evans Jesse Ylönen
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield
Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Lukas Vejdemo

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence

Alexander Romanov David Savard
Brett Kulak Kale Clague
Corey Schueneman Sami Niku

Goaltenders

Starter Backup

Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing

Ondrej Palat Steven Stamkos Taylor Raddysh
Alex Killorn Brayden Point Mathieu Joseph
Patrick Maroon Ross Colton Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk Riley Nash Gabriel Fortier

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence

Victor Hedman Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh Zach Bogosian
Sean Day Cal Foote

Goaltenders

Starter Backup

Maxime Lagace Hugo Alnefelt

