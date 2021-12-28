Canadiens @ Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

Streaming: HULU, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Tonight’s Canadiens lineup features nearly as many AHL players as NHL ones as the team deals with the injury issues that were present before the Christmas break and mutiple COVID cases that came about during it. It’s a difficult thing to manage versus a weak opponent, let alone the top team in the league.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with their own issues, however, missing both of their regular goaltenders, some key forwards, and a few defencemen, so the playing field will be levelled somewhat for tonight’s game. The odds should still be in favour of the club dressing Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman, however.

With so many players out, we do get to see NHL debuts for Corey Schueneman and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, so for them at least there is a silver lining in this situation. It offers a few more chances in a season full of them for the depth players in the organization.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jonathan Drouin Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher Alex Belzile Jake Evans Jesse Ylönen Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Lukas Vejdemo

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Brett Kulak Kale Clague Corey Schueneman Sami Niku

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Ondrej Palat Steven Stamkos Taylor Raddysh Alex Killorn Brayden Point Mathieu Joseph Patrick Maroon Ross Colton Corey Perry Boris Katchouk Riley Nash Gabriel Fortier

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Victor Hedman Jan Rutta Ryan McDonagh Zach Bogosian Sean Day Cal Foote