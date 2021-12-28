Tuesday Habs Headlines: Taxi!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Habs add Jake Allen, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry, Chris Wideman, and goalie coach Eric Raymond to the COVID protocol list. [TSN | Canadiens]
- Despite the additions to the protocol list, the Habs feel confidant in the decision to return to action. [TSN]
- How the Habs prospects fared during day one of the World Juniors. [Canadiens]
- Three predictions for rest of the Habs’ season. [Sportsnet]
- With the year on it’s way out, there are not a lot of passing grades for Montreal’s players. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The NHL reinstated taxi squads for the remainder of the season to keep up with the continued roster turnover thanks to COVID. [NHL]
- With even more players being added to the COVID protocol list around the league, three games on the 29th and 31st have also been canceled. [Sportsnet | NHL]
SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL postpones three games. https://t.co/F13gTfpOtZ pic.twitter.com/nToE3KsGuw— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 27, 2021
- The Predators have added Roman Josi, Tommy Novak, and Colton Sissions to the COVID protocol list. [TSN]
- Many teams around the league are finding their rosters in a constant state of flux due to COVID and injuries. The Capitals are one of these. [The Athletic]
- The Flames are back to full strength, and looking forward to getting back to work. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Brandon Tanev will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL prior to the holiday break. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
- Not every EBUG gets their time in the NHL spotlight, but they always have to be ready for the possibility. [NHL]
- USA Hockey has asked the IIHF to reschedule the canceled women’s under-18 world championship tournament. [Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports]
- Things are looking up in Vancouver, but the looming road trip to the States and the threat of long quarantine times back home should anyone catch it on the road are a cause for concern. [Sportsnet]
