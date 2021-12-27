Monday Habs Headlines: Rescheduling Canadiens’ games could be a headache

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Between the Covid shutdown and the Bell Centre wanting to include fans, it’s uncertain what the Canadiens schedule will look like when rescheduling begins. [Journal de Montreal]
- We witnessed the Canadiens go from heaven to hell in 2021. [RDS]
- The best presents the Canadiens might receive as their lost season continues to go off the rails. [Montreal Gazette]
- A look at Marc Bergevin’s top five trade deadline wheelings and dealings. [The Hockey Writer]
- Going virtual doesn’t stop the festivities of the Habs' annual hospital visits!
The Habs' annual hospital visits were virtual again this year, but they were just as sweet as ever. #GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation pic.twitter.com/CoJXKcpt8r— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 26, 2021
Around the League and Elsewhere
- It’s still full steam ahead for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic scheduled for January, 1. [NHL]
- After the IIHF cancelled the women’s U-18 tournament for the second year in a row due to Covid concerns, the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association offered to host. [Sportsnet]
- The cancellation drew a lot of criticism, and for good reason. [The Hockey News]
- But, since the World Juniors are still going ahead, here’s a list of one prospect to watch from each NHL team. [The Hockey News]
- A peek behind the WJC curtain.
Ever wonder what's past those big doors in Edmonton?— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 26, 2021
Go behind the scenes with 's National Junior Team.
#WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/H4j6yXqX8k
Loading comments...