Monday Habs Headlines: Rescheduling Canadiens’ games could be a headache

In today’s links, an uncertain schedule lies ahead for Montreal, annual Habs hospital visit festivities, OWHA offers to host the women’s U-18 tournament, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Between the Covid shutdown and the Bell Centre wanting to include fans, it’s uncertain what the Canadiens schedule will look like when rescheduling begins. [Journal de Montreal]
  • We witnessed the Canadiens go from heaven to hell in 2021. [RDS]
  • The best presents the Canadiens might receive as their lost season continues to go off the rails. [Montreal Gazette]
  • A look at Marc Bergevin’s top five trade deadline wheelings and dealings. [The Hockey Writer]
  • Going virtual doesn’t stop the festivities of the Habs' annual hospital visits!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • It’s still full steam ahead for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic scheduled for January, 1. [NHL]
  • After the IIHF cancelled the women’s U-18 tournament for the second year in a row due to Covid concerns, the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association offered to host. [Sportsnet]
  • The cancellation drew a lot of criticism, and for good reason. [The Hockey News]
  • But, since the World Juniors are still going ahead, here’s a list of one prospect to watch from each NHL team. [The Hockey News]
  • A peek behind the WJC curtain.

