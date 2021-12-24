2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Full tournament schedule

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Hockey Championship is once again being hosted in the province of Albert this year. Edmonton managed to pull off the event during the pandemic a year earlier with a regimen of deep cleaning at Rogers Place to keep the 10 teams safe. Despite an outbreak for one team as it landed in the city, the tournament was able to go ahead with all games being played. The IIHF is hoping the people involved can make that happen once more with the Omicron variant serving as the newest threat.

Scheduling has already been impacted by the virus. The pre-tournament slate that typically gives all of the 10 teams three games to get accustomed to the rinks and new teammates was reduced to one game apiece, and even one of those games had to be cancelled hours before it was set to be played on Thursday. As of now, the main event is still set to go as initially planned, and this is how it’s all set up:

Preliminary round

The first phase involves two groups of five teams playing a round robin to decide positioning for the playoff portion. Eight teams make it to the quarter-finals, while the bottom team from each group gets set to play the fifth seed from the other group.

December 26, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Finland vs. Germany

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Russia vs. Sweden

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Czechia vs. Canada

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: United States vs. Slovakia

December 27, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Austria vs. Finland

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Russia vs. Switzerland

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Germany vs. Czechia

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: Sweden vs. Slovakia

December 28, 2021

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Switzerland vs. United States

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Austria vs. Canada

December 29, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Finland vs. Czechia

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Slovakia vs. Russia

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Canada vs. Germany

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: Sweden vs. United States

December 30, 2021

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Czechia vs. Austria

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Slovakia vs. Switzerland

December 31, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Germany vs. Austria

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Switzerland vs. Sweden

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Canada vs. Finland

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: United States vs. Russia

Grid schedule (PM EST) Team Dec 26 Dec 27 Dec 28 Dec 29 Dec 30 Dec 31 Team Dec 26 Dec 27 Dec 28 Dec 29 Dec 30 Dec 31 AUT — FIN (2:00) CAN (7:00) — CZE (4:30) GER (2:00) CAN CZE (7:00) — AUT (7:00) GER (7:00) — FIN (7:00) CZE CAN (7:00) GER (7:00) — FIN (2:00) AUT (4:30) — FIN GER (2:00) AUT (2:00) — CZE (2:00) — CAN (7:00) GER FIN (2:00) CZE (7:00) — CAN (7:00) — AUT (2:00) RUS SWE (4:30) SUI (4:30) — SVK (4:30) — USA (9:30) SUI — RUS (4:30) USA (4:30) — SVK (7:00) SWE (4:30) SVK USA (9:30) SWE (9:30) — RUS (4:30) SUI (7:00) — SWE RUS (4:30) SVK (9:30) — USA (9:30) — SUI (4:30) USA SVK (9:30) — SUI (4:30) SWE (9:30) — RUS (9:30)

Playoff round

The top seed from Group A plays the fourth seed from Group B, the second seed of Group B the third seed from Group B, and so on. These are all single-elimination games, with the losers’ tournament coming to an end, and the winners moving on.

January 2, 2022

12:30 PM MST / 2:30 PM EST: Quarter-final 1

3:00 PM MST / 5:00 PM EST: Quarter-final 2

5:30 PM MST / 7:30 PM EST: Quarter-final 3 (reserved for Canada)

8:00 PM MST / 10:00 PM EST: Quarter-final 4

January 4, 2022

1:00 PM MST / 3:00 PM EST: Semifinal 1

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Semifinal 2 (reserved for Canada)

January 5, 2022

2:00 PM MST / 4:00 PM EST: Bronze Medal Game

6:00 PM MST / 8:00 PM EST: Gold Medal Game

Relegation series

The relegation series is a best-of-three pitting the bottom team from each group against each other. The winner hangs around in the Top Division for another year, the loser gets relegated to Division I and plays in the IIHF’s second-tier tournament next year.

January 2, 2022 (10 AM MST, 12 PM EST): A5 vs. B5

January 3, 2022 (10 AM MST, 12 PM EST): B5 vs. A5

January 5, 2022 (10 AM MST, 12 PM EST): A5 vs. B5 (if necessary)