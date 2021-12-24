Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Artturi Lehkonen makes an out-sized impact for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Finn is also putting on a clinic in his own end for the Habs. [TSN]
- A forlorn look back at forgettable Canadiens teams. [Montreal Gazette]
- Does the Jeff Gorton era need to start with a veteran firesale? [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Toronto Public Health is investigating after 15 teenaged players allegedly gained entry into a city rink multiple times using COVID-19 vaccine medical exemptions provided by a B.C. doctor who is reportedly under investigation for selling such exemptions on a website. [TSN]
- Three players to watch on every team at the 2022 World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
- The IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship has been cancelled for the second straight year. [The Victory Press]
- The top 5 NHL milestones to keep an eye on in 2022. [The Hockey News]
- Rather than leave, Ryan Getzlaf intends on being a part of the Anaheim Ducks’ rebuild. [The Hockey News]
- Who would the favourites be in an Olympics without NHLers? [The Hockey News]
- Maxim Lapierre talks about what it feels like to play at the Olympics as a “plan B” option. [La Presse]
- Claude Julien will likely coach Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics. [NESN]
- How Gritty saved Christmas for a local Philadelphia couple. [ESPN]
- Jared Keeso’s road to ‘Letterkenny’: How an ex-junior hockey ‘grinder’ became a streaming star. [The Athletic]
- Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports’ ‘NHL ’04’ die. [The Athletic]
- Remembering members of the hockey world and the sporting world beyond who passed away in 2021. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...