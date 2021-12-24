 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Friday Habs Headlines: Artturi Lehkonen’s impact on the team

In today’s news, Artturi Lehkonen has been nothing short of outstanding for the Habs, anticipating another NHL-free Olympics, and looking forward to 2022.

Philadelphia Flyers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Artturi Lehkonen makes an out-sized impact for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Finn is also putting on a clinic in his own end for the Habs. [TSN]
  • A forlorn look back at forgettable Canadiens teams. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Does the Jeff Gorton era need to start with a veteran firesale? [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Toronto Public Health is investigating after 15 teenaged players allegedly gained entry into a city rink multiple times using COVID-19 vaccine medical exemptions provided by a B.C. doctor who is reportedly under investigation for selling such exemptions on a website. [TSN]
  • Three players to watch on every team at the 2022 World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
  • The IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship has been cancelled for the second straight year. [The Victory Press]
  • The top 5 NHL milestones to keep an eye on in 2022. [The Hockey News]
  • Rather than leave, Ryan Getzlaf intends on being a part of the Anaheim Ducks’ rebuild. [The Hockey News]
  • Who would the favourites be in an Olympics without NHLers? [The Hockey News]
  • Maxim Lapierre talks about what it feels like to play at the Olympics as a “plan B” option. [La Presse]
  • Claude Julien will likely coach Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics. [NESN]
  • How Gritty saved Christmas for a local Philadelphia couple. [ESPN]
  • Jared Keeso’s road to ‘Letterkenny’: How an ex-junior hockey ‘grinder’ became a streaming star. [The Athletic]
  • Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports’ ‘NHL ’04’ die. [The Athletic]
  • Remembering members of the hockey world and the sporting world beyond who passed away in 2021. [Sportsnet]

