Thursday Habs Headlines: Two top Canadiens prospects named captains for the World Juniors

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Taking a look at the Canadiens’ top five prospects including WJC captains Kaiden Ghule and Jan Myšák. [Sportsnet]
- If the Bell Centre can’t allow fans in January, the NHL may reschedule some home games to when fans can attend. [TSN]
- Looking at Jesse Ylönen’s first four NHL games. [The Athletic]
- Meet Team Czechia’s 2022 captain!
That's Captain Jan Myšák to you all. #Habs https://t.co/pbMA5xRcWf— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 22, 2021
- Laval Rocket’s December 29th game has been postponed.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- It’s official. NHL players will not be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics. [CBC]
- Is pulling out of the Olympics a rash and short-sighted decision? [The Guardian]
- With no Olympics to look forward to for hockey fans, Craig Button looks at what could have been for Team Canada. [TSN]
- What could be on eight NHL team’s wish lists at this point in the season — penalty kills, time machines, and a redo. [Sportsnet]
- Unrestricted free agent Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins have not yet discussed a new contract. [NHL]
- Slated to be their largest tournament, with 30 teams on the schedule, the Mac’s U18AAA Tournament has been put on hold due to COVID. [Calgary Sun]
