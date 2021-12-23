 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday Habs Headlines: Two top Canadiens prospects named captains for the World Juniors

In today’s links, taking a look at the Canadiens’ top five prospects, rescheduling Bell Centre games if fans can’t attend, NHL officially pulls out of Olympics, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Taking a look at the Canadiens’ top five prospects including WJC captains Kaiden Ghule and Jan Myšák. [Sportsnet]
  • If the Bell Centre can’t allow fans in January, the NHL may reschedule some home games to when fans can attend. [TSN]
  • Looking at Jesse Ylönen’s first four NHL games. [The Athletic]
  • Meet Team Czechia’s 2022 captain!
  • Laval Rocket’s December 29th game has been postponed.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • It’s official. NHL players will not be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics. [CBC]
  • Is pulling out of the Olympics a rash and short-sighted decision? [The Guardian]
  • With no Olympics to look forward to for hockey fans, Craig Button looks at what could have been for Team Canada. [TSN]
  • What could be on eight NHL team’s wish lists at this point in the season — penalty kills, time machines, and a redo. [Sportsnet]
  • Unrestricted free agent Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins have not yet discussed a new contract. [NHL]
  • Slated to be their largest tournament, with 30 teams on the schedule, the Mac’s U18AAA Tournament has been put on hold due to COVID. [Calgary Sun]

