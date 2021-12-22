 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Wednesday Habs Headlines: Juha Ylönen hopes Jesse can stay with the Canadiens

In today’s links, Juha Ylönen weighs in on his son’s first NHL goal, learning more about Kaiden Guhle, and the NHL and NHLPA reportedly back out of the 2022 Olympics.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • ‘The first goal is always a nice goal’ — father Juha Ylönen is enjoying his son Jesse’s stint with the Habs. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Meet Team Canada’s newest captain: Kaiden Guhle. [The Hockey News]
  • Is this season’s iteration the worst ever in Canadiens history? [A Winning Habit]
  • Who might the Canadiens ship out around the Trade Deadline? [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
  • Is Stéphane Quintal a candidate for role in the Habs’ front office? [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The NHL and NHLPA have reportedly agreed that NHL players will not be going to the 2022 Winter Olympics, although no formal announcement has been made as of Tuesday night. [TSN]
  • Not going to the Games will hurt for players who may see this as their last opportunity. [Sportsnet]
  • One such player is Sidney Crosby, who would be 38 in 2026. [The Athletic]
  • Can you make a compelling Olympic hockey tournament without NHLers? [The Hockey News]
  • Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the Calgary Flames intend to pull out of a multi-million dollar Event Centre project originally announced in 2019. [Sportsnet]
  • The Government of Alberta has announced that sporting events will be forced to have a 50 percent capacity limit, including the upcoming World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer. [The Hockey News]
  • How is Shane Wright handling the weight of expectation? [ESPN]

