Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- ‘The first goal is always a nice goal’ — father Juha Ylönen is enjoying his son Jesse’s stint with the Habs. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Meet Team Canada’s newest captain: Kaiden Guhle. [The Hockey News]
- Is this season’s iteration the worst ever in Canadiens history? [A Winning Habit]
- Who might the Canadiens ship out around the Trade Deadline? [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
- Is Stéphane Quintal a candidate for role in the Habs’ front office? [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The NHL and NHLPA have reportedly agreed that NHL players will not be going to the 2022 Winter Olympics, although no formal announcement has been made as of Tuesday night. [TSN]
- Not going to the Games will hurt for players who may see this as their last opportunity. [Sportsnet]
- One such player is Sidney Crosby, who would be 38 in 2026. [The Athletic]
- Can you make a compelling Olympic hockey tournament without NHLers? [The Hockey News]
- Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the Calgary Flames intend to pull out of a multi-million dollar Event Centre project originally announced in 2019. [Sportsnet]
- The Government of Alberta has announced that sporting events will be forced to have a 50 percent capacity limit, including the upcoming World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer. [The Hockey News]
- How is Shane Wright handling the weight of expectation? [ESPN]
