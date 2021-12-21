 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tuesday Habs Headlines: Captain Canada

Kaiden Guhle named Captain of Team Canada for the WJC, the NHL pause, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
  • Mike Hoffman joins Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin on the COVID protocol list. [Canadiens | TSN]
  • The Toffoli’s celebrate the holiday season, and their year anniversary in Montreal! [Twitter]

  • With all the games that would have been played today and Thursday postponed due to COVID, the league has elected to begin the Holiday break early. [TSN | Twitter | Sportsnet | NHL]

