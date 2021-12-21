Tuesday Habs Headlines: Captain Canada

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Habs prospect Kaiden Guhle has been named captain of the World Juniors Canadian team!. [Canadiens | La Presse | Montreal Gazette | Twitter]
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 20, 2021
( : Andrea Cardin/HHOF-IIHF Images) pic.twitter.com/Nce2g7paPy
- Mike Hoffman joins Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin on the COVID protocol list. [Canadiens | TSN]
- The Toffoli’s celebrate the holiday season, and their year anniversary in Montreal! [Twitter]
Today marks one year since we first came to Montreal ❤️ thank you to everybody for being so welcoming to us in this gorgeous city @tytoff16 pic.twitter.com/Gv0j51cRLu— Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) December 20, 2021
Around the League and Elsewhere
- With all the games that would have been played today and Thursday postponed due to COVID, the league has elected to begin the Holiday break early. [TSN | Twitter | Sportsnet | NHL]
The @NHL and @NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27. https://t.co/0Bmu8dlZ1M pic.twitter.com/JHbxtzMX6D— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021
- Hockey Canada withdraws from the Spengler Cup. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]
Loading comments...