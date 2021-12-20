Monday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield’s energy has been revived

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Cole Caufield seems to have regained his energy while Laurent Dauphin won’t let his opportunity with the big league go unnoticed. [RDS]
- Sporting a non-contact jersey, Paul Byron joined the team for Sunday’s practice. [RDS]
- Cédric Paquette is the latest Hab waiting for his COVID-19 test results. [Journal de Montreal]
- With numerous players either injured or in COVID protocol, the Canadiens called up three players from the Rocket for their New York trip. [EOTP]
- Just because team parties are cancelled, doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy festivities.
- The Gally grin is back!
Back with the guys, and not a moment too soon. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mPNbeICqiA— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 19, 2021
Around the League and Elsewhere
- With growing health and safety concerns, Hockey Canada is considering withdrawing from the Spengler Cup. [TSN]
- For the second year in a row, the annual large minor hockey tournament Bell Capital Cup has been cancelled due to concerns about rising COVID-19 numbers. [CBC]
- Gary Bettman needs to step up and bar NHL players from participating in the Beijing Olympics. [Toronto Sun]
- Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets was placed on the long-term IR list after suffering a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
- Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connoly was scheduled for a hearing on Sunday for interference on Dallas Stars’ Tanner Kero that saw Kero carried off the ice on a stretcher. [TSN]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets cancelled Sunday’s practice after placing three players in the NHL’s COVID protocol. [TSN]
Loading comments...