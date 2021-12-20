 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Games postponed Canadiens will not play the three games scheduled this week

Monday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield’s energy has been revived

In today’s links, Caufield’s energy is back, more player shuffling due to COVID and injuries, pulling out of tournaments, COVID continues to run rampant, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: Vegas at Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Cole Caufield seems to have regained his energy while Laurent Dauphin won’t let his opportunity with the big league go unnoticed. [RDS]
  • Sporting a non-contact jersey, Paul Byron joined the team for Sunday’s practice. [RDS]
  • Cédric Paquette is the latest Hab waiting for his COVID-19 test results. [Journal de Montreal]
  • With numerous players either injured or in COVID protocol, the Canadiens called up three players from the Rocket for their New York trip. [EOTP]
  • Just because team parties are cancelled, doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy festivities.
  • The Gally grin is back!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • With growing health and safety concerns, Hockey Canada is considering withdrawing from the Spengler Cup. [TSN]
  • For the second year in a row, the annual large minor hockey tournament Bell Capital Cup has been cancelled due to concerns about rising COVID-19 numbers. [CBC]
  • Gary Bettman needs to step up and bar NHL players from participating in the Beijing Olympics. [Toronto Sun]
  • Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets was placed on the long-term IR list after suffering a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
  • Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connoly was scheduled for a hearing on Sunday for interference on Dallas Stars’ Tanner Kero that saw Kero carried off the ice on a stretcher. [TSN]
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets cancelled Sunday’s practice after placing three players in the NHL’s COVID protocol. [TSN]

