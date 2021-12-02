[Injury Report] Josh Anderson out with an upper-body injury

Josh Anderson was crunched into the end boards by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Kurtis MacDermid on Thursday night. The Montreal Canadiens announced he would not return.

MacDermind puts Anderson into the boards from behind, and Anderson is off to the room. pic.twitter.com/6E9T76Yyx1 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 3, 2021

Anderson had been one of the team’s top performers in recent weeks, and lead the club in goals with seven. His offensive contributions will be missed over the duration of his absence for his upper-body injury, however long that ends up being.