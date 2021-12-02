 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Josh Anderson out with an upper-body injury

The forward left the game in the second period.

By Justin Blades
Colorado Avalanche v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Josh Anderson was crunched into the end boards by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Kurtis MacDermid on Thursday night. The Montreal Canadiens announced he would not return.

Anderson had been one of the team’s top performers in recent weeks, and lead the club in goals with seven. His offensive contributions will be missed over the duration of his absence for his upper-body injury, however long that ends up being.

