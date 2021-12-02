Canadiens vs. Avalanche Top Six Minutes: Time is a Flat Circle

Pre-Game Thoughts

I watched a man eat the entire Arby’s menu before this game and somehow it might only be the second most disgusting thing I watch tonight.

Avs are on a back to back, got blown out last night, and are playing their third string goalie, there’s far too many things going in the Habs favour for me to feel comfortable.

Maybe they’ll surprise me and put a good effort in for Jeff Gorton?

First Period

I’m not sure if it’s my headphones or the TSN volume mix, but the Bell Centre sounds like a tomb to start the game.

“Michael Pezzetta tries to spring Cole Caufield on a breakaway” is an absolutely wild sentence to read no matter what league it’s in.

More of that from Joel Armia please!

Less of that please Habs power play!

Wonder what Jeff Gorton is thinking watching this so far?

That’s a really nice shift from Ryan Poehling, who remains a bright spot in this current mess of a season.

The Habs are defending too well, I am becoming suspicious.

Beautiful hit by Romanov on...Ryan Poehling?

Well, they got a power play out of it so yay?

I rescind my yay.

Well, that’s a heck of a sell to get a power play for the Avs.

Jake Allen is woefully underpaid.

Well, they’re not losing!

Second Period

Seeing Josh Anderson kick himself into gear must be a terrifying thing to watch as an opposing defender.

Oh no, Mathieu Perreault drew a penalty.

Holy hell the power play sucks.

Like, it’s a black hole for joy and happiness, it’s beyond the pale with how bad it is.

How are you going to get a power play, and the opposing team gets the most scoring chances out of it.

CAN WE NOT HIT OUR PLAYERS FROM BEHIND PLEASE

SURE SHOT BEN CHIAROT

I hope the Oilers saw that.

And the Habs now want to give the lead right back apparently.

They killed multiple penalties...In the same game??

Icing leading to a goal against, some things never change in Montreal.

I am begging any single Hab with the puck to just shoot the puck instead of over-dangling into a corner.

It cannot be a good sign that the most noticeable player tonight has been Michael Pezzetta right?

Third Period

Losing Josh Anderson before the third period even starts feels like a bad omen friends.

And I got back from letting the dog out in time to see it become a 3-1 game and now I am sad.

Bad season or not, it’s nice to see Alexander Romanov turning into an even more physical presence along the blue line in both zones.

Three penalties killed in the game, I’m honestly astounded.

Oh no another power play.

And there’s a jersey on the ice, which I’m shocked took this long to happen.

Poor Ben Chiarot, great kick save and it lands right on Landeskog’s stick for the empty net goal.

Can we please end this game before another Habs defender injures Jake Allen again.

Well, onwards to Nashville I suppose.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) The Avs didn’t quite know how to respond to that

2) Really a Catch-22 situation right now

1) The Hab wish they had this much energy