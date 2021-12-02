Canadiens vs. Avalanche Top Six Minutes: Time is a Flat Circle

Pre-Game Thoughts
- I watched a man eat the entire Arby’s menu before this game and somehow it might only be the second most disgusting thing I watch tonight.
- Avs are on a back to back, got blown out last night, and are playing their third string goalie, there’s far too many things going in the Habs favour for me to feel comfortable.
- Maybe they’ll surprise me and put a good effort in for Jeff Gorton?
First Period
- I’m not sure if it’s my headphones or the TSN volume mix, but the Bell Centre sounds like a tomb to start the game.
- “Michael Pezzetta tries to spring Cole Caufield on a breakaway” is an absolutely wild sentence to read no matter what league it’s in.
- More of that from Joel Armia please!
- Less of that please Habs power play!
- Wonder what Jeff Gorton is thinking watching this so far?
- That’s a really nice shift from Ryan Poehling, who remains a bright spot in this current mess of a season.
- The Habs are defending too well, I am becoming suspicious.
- Beautiful hit by Romanov on...Ryan Poehling?
- Well, they got a power play out of it so yay?
- I rescind my yay.
- Well, that’s a heck of a sell to get a power play for the Avs.
- Jake Allen is woefully underpaid.
- Well, they’re not losing!
Second Period
- Seeing Josh Anderson kick himself into gear must be a terrifying thing to watch as an opposing defender.
- Oh no, Mathieu Perreault drew a penalty.
- Holy hell the power play sucks.
- Like, it’s a black hole for joy and happiness, it’s beyond the pale with how bad it is.
- How are you going to get a power play, and the opposing team gets the most scoring chances out of it.
- CAN WE NOT HIT OUR PLAYERS FROM BEHIND PLEASE
- SURE SHOT BEN CHIAROT
- I hope the Oilers saw that.
- And the Habs now want to give the lead right back apparently.
- They killed multiple penalties...In the same game??
- Icing leading to a goal against, some things never change in Montreal.
- I am begging any single Hab with the puck to just shoot the puck instead of over-dangling into a corner.
- It cannot be a good sign that the most noticeable player tonight has been Michael Pezzetta right?
Third Period
- Losing Josh Anderson before the third period even starts feels like a bad omen friends.
- And I got back from letting the dog out in time to see it become a 3-1 game and now I am sad.
- Bad season or not, it’s nice to see Alexander Romanov turning into an even more physical presence along the blue line in both zones.
- Three penalties killed in the game, I’m honestly astounded.
- Oh no another power play.
- And there’s a jersey on the ice, which I’m shocked took this long to happen.
- Poor Ben Chiarot, great kick save and it lands right on Landeskog’s stick for the empty net goal.
- Can we please end this game before another Habs defender injures Jake Allen again.
- Well, onwards to Nashville I suppose.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) The Avs didn’t quite know how to respond to that
2) Really a Catch-22 situation right now
1) The Hab wish they had this much energy
