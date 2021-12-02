Brendan Gallagher, Sami Niku enter NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.

Forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Sami Niku have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



Both players are being monitored closely by team doctors and following the guidelines and protocols set by the NHL. pic.twitter.com/CU2eyotpXM — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2021

The team says that the two will be followed and monitored by team doctors and protocols set by the NHL. This means that they will remain in COVID-19 protocols until they can provide consecutive negative tests and show no symptoms of the virus. It also means the Canadiens will go back to wearing masks and become a bubble away from the rink.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said that both players are not displaying symptoms.

Former general manager Marc Bergevin had COVID-19 prior to him being fired. He had quarantined once he became sick. These are the first players in COVID-19 protocol since Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi last season.

The Canadiens host the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre on Thursday, and Gallagher and Niku could be replaced with returning injured players like Brett Kulak, Chris Wideman, or Mathieu Perreault. Otherwise, they can recall someone from the Laval Rocket who are at home and between games against the Texas Stars.

The Rocket played Wednesday night and will play again on Friday.