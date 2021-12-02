Thursday Habs Headlines: Where will Carey Price fit in Jeff Gorton’s plans?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- We have yet to see what Jeff Gorton’s plans will be for the Canadiens but if it’s a complete rebuild, where does Carey Price land? [RDS]
- The Canadiens’ new EVP of hockey operations has the experience and expertise to lead the way for a franchise that’s seeking a fresh start. [NHL]
- Jeff Petry gives praise to Marc Bergevin, thanking him for making him a Hab. [Journal de Montreal]
- Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle was part of a big trade on Wednesday after being acquired by the Edmonton Oil Kings from the Prince Albert Raiders. [Journal de Montreal]
- It was a big day for Guhle who, along with Joshua Roy, was named to Canada’s camp roster ahead of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship. [EOTP]
- Injured players are working on making their way back. Price skated for a second time this week and Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman are all “very close to coming back”. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After having to postpone their last two games due to a Covid outbreak, the New York Islanders are set to resume their season on Thursday. [The Hockey News]
- Team Canada announced its 35 player roster for the 2022 World Juniors Team selection camp that begins on Dec. 9. [Sportsnet]
- Sidney Crosby sings Connor McDavid’s praises saying “it’s great to see someone at that level doing what he’s doing.” [NHL]
- Building an Olympic Team Canada roster with lines and pairings. [Sportsnet]
